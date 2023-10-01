Costco “superfans” discover rotisserie chicken secret after visiting 200 stores

A couple who describe themselves as Costco “superfans” have just shared one of the wholesaler’s secrets after visiting 200 stores across the globe in seven years.

Who could have guessed that a membership warehouse would garner such passionate fans? Yet Costco has done just that.

Already, there are social media accounts dedicated to keeping up with the latest deals on offer, but a new king and queen have risen.

Self-described Costco “superfans” David and Susan Schwartz spent seven years visiting over 200 stores to write an in-depth book on their favorite wholesaler. And they even uncovered a trade secret.

Speaking with Insider, the couple revealed their investigation took three trips around the globe as they co-authored their novel, “The Joy of Costco: A Treasure Hunt from A to Z.”

There are hundreds of Costco stores worldwide, offering members “the best products for the best possible prices.” One of their most popular products is the famous rotisserie chicken, which happens to be the subject of the Schwartz’s discovery.

“They time stamp the rotisserie chicken so that it’s only on the shelf for two hours because it doesn’t taste as good after two hours,” David said. Susan added, “They do the right thing when no one’s looking. They just are decent. And that’s just a great thing.”

Unsplash: Alison Marras Costco’s rotisserie chicken is one of its member’s favorite choices.

According to the couple, when a rotisserie chicken’s timer runs out, an employee repurposes the meat for dishes such as soups and salads.

This way, the product is always guaranteed to be fresh, one of the many reasons the Schwartz’ consider Costco a level above the rest.

As of now, Costco has not confirmed whether the discovery is true, despite a request from Insider. Check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.