Costco customers reveal store hacks to order from food court without membership

After a man tried to order a chicken bake from the Costco food court without a membership, customers shared their hacks to get their favorite fresh Costco meals.

Though everyone has the option to become a Costco customer, not all people buy into the perks of shopping at a store that sells bulk items with a discount.

Sure, Costco may have certain products that other stores don’t, but if you don’t pay for a membership to the store, you’ll be ineligible to purchase from their warehouse.

Article continues after ad

Not only that, but Costco’s food court is off limits to non-members as well — resulting in one man being turned away from ordering a meal he had been craving. However, TikTokers shared their various Costco hacks so that he can go back and finally order from their food court.

Article continues after ad

Unsplash: omar abascal TikTokers shared their many Costco food court hacks so one man could go back and buy the chicken bake.

A TikToker was denied entrance to the Costco food court because he didn’t have a membership

When Jacob Lee thought of eating the chicken bake made in Costco’s food court, he traveled the twenty minutes from his home to the closest Costco he could find.

Article continues after ad

As he pulled up to his destination, Lee recorded his entire experience and uploaded the video to TikTok. For starters, he walked into Costco and finally realized that he needed a membership to shop there, prompting him to say aloud, “Do I need a Costco membership?”

As Lee looked puzzled, he continued, “Oh, wait a minute. I can’t even go into a Costco, I don’t have a Costco membership.” He then walked out of the store and back in, asking the employee, “If I wanted to just go to the food court, do I still need a membership?”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To which the employee told him that he would need a membership to enter the food court. Distraught about not being able to order his chicken bake, Lee took to TikTok to update his followers on Costco’s food court regulations.

To his surprise, he was met with plenty of hacks to help him finally get his Costco chicken bake. One person shared their Costco trick, saying, “Just go in through the exit and use the food court kiosk (you don’t need a membership card to use it).”

Article continues after ad

Others suggested, “Get a gift card for Costco with $5 and you can go with a gift card.” As well as, “Just say you want to get in line for a membership and then walk over to the food court instead.”

Article continues after ad

One person even mentioned using the Costco pharmacy as an excuse to get into the food court, as you don’t need a membership to use their pharmacy services.

Being that there was a Costco employee working the front door checking memberships, it’s unknown if Lee will ever return to the store for their chicken bake. However, the hacks given by those who viewed his TikTok video just might be his cue to get into the Costco food court.