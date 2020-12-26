 Corpse Husband’s merch store sells out almost instantly - Dexerto
Entertainment

Corpse Husband’s merch store sells out almost instantly

Published: 26/Dec/2020 17:30

by Georgina Smith
Corpse Husband's profile picture in a circle on a pink background
Twitter: CORPSE_alt

Corpse Husband

Fans of YouTube sensation Corpse Husband have been left stunned after his first ever merch drop sold out of all its products within about 10 minutes, leaving fans wondering when they’ll be able to get their hands on the coveted items next.

While Corpse Husband had a following on YouTube before this year with his horror narration content, he has shot to new heights of popularity in 2020 following his activity within the gaming community, particularly with indie hit Among Us.

He is known for not showing his face on camera, but that hasn’t stopped him from amassing an enormous fanbase which is now up to 6 million subscribers on his YouTuber channel, and more on other platforms.

Thanks to popular demand, Corpse decided that he would create a merch store for his loyal fans, and teased the drop on Twitter. He warned “it is limited in quantity due to time frames and production constraints,” though he also said fans can be sure that the products will be great quality, “these aren’t just designs printed onto blank hoodies, it’s more complicated than that.”

While Corpse mentioned he was nervous, it seems that he didn’t have anything to worry about, as when the merch was finally dropped on December 24 it sold out almost instantly.

Many fans said that it took only 10 minutes for the merch to sell out, with some making it all the way to checkout before finding out it was already gone.

35 minutes after the drop, Corpse took to Twitter to share his appreciation for his viewers. “I don’t even know what to say, thank you so much,” he wrote.

When will Corpse Husband merch be back in stock?

Of course, many fans are now wondering when they next might be able to get their hands on some of the creative merch.

As Corpse mentioned prior to the drop, and as it is written on the site’s FAQ, this merch drop was actually a pre-sale, meaning “a new product that is available for sale before it’s in stock and ready to ship.”

In his voice memo before the launch, Corpse projected the delivery for this round of merch to be around late-January, and along with time frames and production constraints he mentioned, it’s unclear when the next drop will be.

However, the success of this first drop bodes well for the future, and there’s no doubt that fans will be gearing up to support their favorite creator, and hopefully beat the insane demand next time around.

Pokimane rejects Twitch viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’ over awful Fall Guys record

Published: 26/Dec/2020 12:29 Updated: 26/Dec/2020 12:30

by Joe Craven
Poki holding up a viewer's 'boyfriend resume'
Twitch: Pokimane

Pokimane

Twitch star Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys saw her Christmas unboxing stream take a unique turn when she decided to review one viewer’s ‘boyfriend resume’, which came complete with QR code and qualifications. 

Pokimane has long held the title of most-followed female Twitch streamer in the world, sitting at 6.8 million followers at the time of writing. With such monumental status comes some unwanted attention and coarseness, but Poki has learned to deal with it as best she can.

Back in October, she demonstrated the perfect clap back to one viewer who bizarrely donated to call her ‘chubby’. While this particular fan interaction was not nearly as malicious, we’re still going to file it under the bizarre.

Pokimane apologises
YT: Pokimane
Poki is the sixth most followed Twitch streamer on the entire platform.

Poki appeared on Christmas for a short unboxing stream, opening presents from viewers. The stream was only half an hour long, and yet managed to contain one of the strangest fan ‘gifts’ we’ve ever seen.

One viewer, for hitherto unknown reasons, sent a 4-page letter to the 24-year-old, which included a ‘boyfriend resume’ in case she wanted to “get to know him”. It came complete with a QR code, so Poki could easily find her way to images of her potential boyfriend, if she so desired.

“Erm, his prized accomplishments,” she read, much to the delight of her viewers. “Number one in computer science in my Princeton graduate class of 2018. Pretty impressive… and then he has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now, Warzone – 23 wins. Fall Guys – zero wins. I think it’s gonna have to be a pass from me.”

Many viewers loved the fact that, despite all the effort the viewer went to, he was ultimately rejected on the basis of his less than impressive Fall Guys record. She did throw in a “just kidding” immediately after, perhaps to soften the blow.

Poki laughed the bizarre proposal off with her usual charm, and went on to unbox a host of other gifts from her global fan base. We’re sure this one will have been one of the most memorable, even if it was slightly odd.