Corpse Husband's 'E-Girls' song hits major Spotify milestone - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber and music artist ‘Corpse Husband’ has achieved massive success on Spotify — all thanks to his viral hit, ‘E-Girls Are Ruining My Life.’

Corpse Husband is one of the internet’s most intriguing content creators. As a “faceless” YouTuber, Corpse has never once shown his face online, owing partly to his own self-confidence, as well as his status as a major internet superstar.

Corpse skyrocketed to social media stardom in 2020 amid the ‘Among Us’ craze. His incredibly deep voice and humorous interactions with other top-tier personalities in the popular ‘whodunnit’ game made for an intense interest around his mysterious image, and he now boasts an impressive 7.5 million subscribers.

However, he’s more than a gaming streamer; the YouTuber has also managed to build a successful musical career for himself, even scoring a collaborative song with Machine Gun Kelly in 2021.

Of course, Corpse wouldn’t be the figure we know and love today without his viral track ‘E-Girls Are Ruining My Life,’ which was first uploaded in September 2020.

The track has become synonymous with the star, featuring and edgy beat and equally edgy lyrics alongside an image of popular internet star Emma Langevin.

As of June 2, 2021, Corpse’s ‘E-Girls’ song has scored over 150 million streams on Spotify — a huge accomplishment that had many of his fellow content creators celebrating across social media, including the likes of Valkyrae and CouRage.

E-GIRLS HIT 150M STREAMS ON SPOTIFY WE DID IT pic.twitter.com/ZgiYjklLHd — CORPSE (@CORPSE) June 2, 2021

This comes after Corpse appeared to shade the streaming platform in January, claiming that Spotify never featured his music in any of their editorial playlists and that the majority of streams for his songs came from his fans.

Just a few weeks later, though, E-Girls hit 100 million streams on Spotify — and now, it’s getting even bigger, all thanks to the star’s hugely supportive fans and catchy, grungy tunes.