 Corpse Husband tells viewers to "please stop" huge donations on stream - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Corpse Husband tells viewers to “please stop” huge donations on stream

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:07

by Daniel Cleary
art of corpse husband
Corpse Husband

Share

Corpse Husband

Rising YouTube star Corpse Husband has revealed why he wants viewers to stop donating large amounts of money to him during his stream.

Corpse Husband has exploded in popularity in recent weeks, becoming one of the fastest-growing content creators, thanks to Among Us and from collaborating with the likes of PewDiePie, AOC, Valkyrae, and more on his channel.

However, although he has just started to see new levels of success, the YouTuber revealed that he does not want viewers to donate a lot of money to him while he is broadcasting.

corpse husband with face covered
Anthony Padilla, YouTube
Corpse Husband has become one of the fastest-growing YouTubers from Among Us and his music releases.

It was recently announced that Pokimane had worked with StreamLabs to set up a custom donation amount, which would prevent her viewers from donating her any more than $5 at one time.

Since then many streamers have been considering adding something similar to their channels, with the likes of PewDiePie and Tyler1 also interested in adding a donation cap.

While Corpse Husband has not been one of the biggest creators for very long, during one of his latest broadcasts he told his viewers to stop donating him ridiculous amounts as well.

“You don’t need to do that, you can do that without giving me a f*** ton of money too.” Corpse explained, after one viewer donated him 200$ during his stream.

“Please stop,” he continued, thanking his fans for their generosity, “everything’s fine, it’s okay like I really really appreciate it but like please don’t do that.”

While it is unclear whether Corpse will add a donation cap of his own, the YouTuber has been known for his acts of kindness, such as recently donating $10,000 from a Mr Beast challenge to charity.

Corpse recently opened up on the rapid level of his growth he has seen in recent months and how it has had an effect on him, also sharing why he is hesitant to do a face reveal on his channel.

Entertainment

Why has Emma Chamberlain deactivated Twitter? YouTuber responds to drama

Published: 8/Nov/2020 12:01

by Georgina Smith
Instagram: Emma Chamberlain

Share

Emma Chamberlain

YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has addressed controversy that began after she deactivated her Twitter on the day US election results emerged, after rumors spread about her political affiliation. Chamberlain has now responded on Instagram.

19-year-old Emma Chamberlain is a hugely popular YouTuber with 9.6 million subscribers, who established herself on the site via her relatable content, and quirky editing style. She is without a doubt a social media sensation, and has been a huge part of popularizing certain editing techniques that are used by creators across the platform.

The YouTube star and coffee entrepreneur has previously revealed that she keeps tight-lipped on matters relating to her love life, and the same can be said for her decision to openly discuss drama.

Emma Chamberlain, YouTube / ChamberlainCoffee.com
Emma Chamberlain, YouTube / ChamberlainCoffee.com
The star even started her own coffee brand.

However, Emma was forced to respond when a rumor that she deactivated her Twitter account because she’s a Republican got way out of hand.

Emma Chamberlain deactivates Twitter

Amid the chaos that followed election day, some fans noticed that Emma had seemingly deactivated her Twitter account, with tweets not loading on her account that previously had 3.9 million followers.

Some people found it odd that the deactivation happened the same day Joe Biden was projected to become president of the United States, and began sleuthing to find out Emma’ political affiliation.

Screenshots began to circulate of the voting database, showing someone named Emma Chamberlain, aged 19, living in West Hollywood, who is a registered Republican.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

[SWIPE] many people on twitter are saying this is why #emmachamberlain deactivated

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Despite the fact that her name is not particularly obscure, many people assumed that this must be the YouTube star’s voting record, and began speaking out on social media against her.

Emma responds to Twitter drama

After the chaos, Emma was forced to address the situation via Instagram. “I really don’t like to engage in any internet drama/ lies,” she began. “But today is a VERY big day. Today is a day to celebrate.”

Emma Chamberlain responds to Twitter deactivation drama, a block of text against the background of some clouds
Instagram: Emma Chamberlain
Emma posted the response to her Instagram story.

She went on to say “I really don’t want to spend today defending made up facts about me. I hope we can all come together today, celebrate, and LOVE each other. The future is very bright. I love you all so much. Every single one of you.”

Many came to defend Emma on social media, and called out people who were using unreliable websites to make assumptions about political affiliation, and “jumping to conclusions.”

When things have calmed down it may be that Emma addresses the bizarre rumors further, but it seems for now she wants to avoid focusing on the drama.