Corpse Husband releases new song ‘Misa Misa’ featuring Scarlxrd

Popular content creator Corpse Husband has released his latest single ‘Misa Misa’ featuring Scarlxrd and fans are loving it.

Since gaining traction in 2020 playing Among Us with Valkyrae, Sykkuno, and more, Corpse Husband’s music has continued to be a staple of his online presence.

Alongside his hit singles like ‘Poltergeist‘ and ‘HOT DEMON B!TCHES NEAR U,’ Corpse has also featured in a song with Machine Gun Kelly. Since he has yet to reveal his face, Valkyrae stood in for the music video.

Now, Corpse is back with his latest song release — Misa Misa — alongside fellow musician Scarlxrd.

Corpse Husband ‘Misa Misa’ music video revealed

Following the trend of his past releases, Misa Misa brings Corpse’s deep, raspy voice front and center alongside the fast-moving tempo that his songs are well known for.

The title “Misa Misa” and the girl in the thumbnail are likely a reference to the Death Note character Misa Amane, who is sometimes known as “Misa Misa” in the manga and anime.

That’s not the only reference, though, as Corpse also mentions Lady Dimitrescu from Resident Evil: Village.

It’s available on all popular streaming platforms, as well as a video uploaded straight to his YouTube channel.

After tweeting out that the song was released, fans of Corpse flooded the replies with support for the single.

Valkyrae commented: “You’re the COOLEST EVER.”

While popular YouTube interviewer Anthony Padilla replied: “Absolute f**king fire.”

A third user, however, commented that although they love the new single, they wish Corpse would release longer songs instead of the 90-second length Misa Misa is.

They said: “Waited months for a new corpse song…90 seconds long….I love it. But I wish Corpse’s music was longer. Would gladly wait for more bangers like this one though”