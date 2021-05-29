Corpse Husband fans are obsessed with sneaky tweet and delete about BTS McDonald's meal - Dexerto

Popular streamer Corpse Husband revealed he tried out the new BTS McDonald’s meal in a quickly deleted Twitter post, and fans are loving the crossover.

K-pop group BTS is one of the biggest music sensations in the world right now, and countless fans have been trying to get their hands on their newly launched promo meal at McDonald’s.

The meal has been praised by many fans and review channels such as ReviewBrah, making fans even more keen to get a hold of the highly sought-after meal.

And it seems as though popular faceless streamer Corpse Husband also wanted to see what the fuss was all about by trying the meal out for himself.

In a tweet posted on May 27, Corpse posted a couple of images of a BTS-themed McDonald’s bag, with one of his own merch hats peeking into the image.

not corpse deleting his bts tweet pic.twitter.com/voafim3p4l — m misses taetae (@twinkletaeee) May 28, 2021

The tweet was quickly deleted, but according to fans of the streamer, this is fairly standard practice when it comes to his Twitter activity.

Fans of both Corpse and BTS were naturally delighted about the tweet, some of them saying they couldn’t believe they weren’t online while the original tweet was live.

Others even considered what it would be like if the two artists ended up collaborating.

BTS x CORPSE?! Could you imagine him and yoongi just back to back on a song?!!.!,)$4&9/&/ pic.twitter.com/mipxLop80l — jully⁷ ⁰³ STREAM🧈 (@jullybtss) May 28, 2021

Corpse entering a McDonald’s to order the bts meal pic.twitter.com/rhrkY3eVDd — 🍜Discorpse🧋 (@TheDemonRamen) May 28, 2021

Corpse has become well known for his career in music, and has teamed up with popular artists like Machine Gun Kelly to release some viral tracks, as well as some popular songs of his own.

The tweet may have only been up for a short period of time, but it didn’t take long for word to reach the rest of Corpse Twitter fan base, who loved the streamer expressing his appreciation for the popular group’s new meal.