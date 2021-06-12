Corpse Husband breaks the internet with new lo-fi song - Dexerto

YouTube streamer Corpse Husband broke the internet by releasing a new tranquil lo-fi song, which is a departure from the grungy, industrial rap his fans have come to know and love.

Corpse Husband’s fans know better than anyone that his talents extend far beyond content creation. Despite being one of the biggest streamers in the world, he’s proven to be quite a hit in the music scene, too.

His very first hit single has been played more than 150 million times on Spotify, and his collaboration with Machine Gun Kelly is tracking well too.

Now, he’s done it again with the release of an experimental new lo-fi song, and although it might not be listed on Spotify, it’s doing the rounds on social media and generating a storm.

here's a little lofi thing i made

For those unfamiliar with the genre, lo-fi music is a popular choice for people who want something to listen to in the background while chilling, gaming, studying, and working. It typically features in loops and playlists that last hours at a time.

So, to fit into that mold, Corpse Husband also released it in the form of an hour-long loop complete with soothing high-pitch vocals and a relaxing animation to mellow out to.

It even earned him the praise from friend and fellow streamer Rachell ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter, who wrote, “Have y’all ever seen a human with this kind of duality? THE TALENT.”

If that wasn’t enough, thousands of fans agreed too.

Corpse Husband’s popularity has reached a point where even a sound loop of him breathing was enough to break the internet.

And now, if his latest comments are anything to go by, an exciting new voice-acting role for a mysterious project could be in the works, too.

So, despite constant concerns about his health and well-being, it hasn’t stopped the enigmatic streamer’s momentum from slowing down.