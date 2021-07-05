Corpse Husband backs Elon Musk’s tweet to #FreeBritney

Fans of internet sensation Corpse Husband have been calling for a crossover between himself and Britney Spears after he backed Elon Musk’s #FreeBritney tweet.

Elon Musk might be the richest man on the planet, but he also enjoys spending his time being an absolute meme king on social media.

He’s poked fun at himself, his Tesla cars, but away from memes, he also gets involved in other parts of internet culture. Whenever he tweets about a random crypto coin, for example, it usually sees an uptick in price and interest.

Recently, he’s also joined the internet’s Free Britney campaign as the iconic singer and artist has been embroiled in some complicated family drama. His post even got the support of Corpse Husband, with fans of the YouTuber using it to start calls for a crossover between himself and Britney Spears.

Corpse fans want Britney Spears song collab

Musk and Corpse are no strangers to interacting on Twitter, they had a pretty humorous exchange over Minecraft in the past.

As the Tesla and SpaceX boss dropped his Free Britney post, Corpse had a simple response. “So true honestly,” said the mysterious content creators.

While some fans were overjoyed that he was once again tweeting Elon, other Corpse fans wanted to see if he and Britney would collab together on some music.

“I would love to see a Britney/Corpse collab,” said one fan. “Britney x Corpse when???” added another.

Others were just simply happy to see their favourite YouTuber supporting one of their favourite artists in her fight for justice.

A dream song collab between the two might be a ways off, given that Britney hasn’t released new music in quite some time.

Though, it’s hard to bet against the power of Corpse and his fans, they’ve proven time and time again to be incredibly supportive of causes.