Corinna Kopf slams Adin Ross “toxic” fanbase and explains why they don’t talk anymore

YouTuber Corinna Kopf has said she regrets going public with Twitch streamer Adin Ross in early 2021. On Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast, she admitted she “f**ked up,” citing Adin’s “toxic fanbase” for the fallout.

Adin was initially accused of “scamming” his fanbase into thinking he was dating YouTube star Corinna. This came after a well-publicized breakup with influencer Stacey Gold.

After weeks of teasing fans, the rumor mill went into overdrive as Adin kissed Corinna on a February 21 livestream. The pair became the hottest potential couple on the internet, neither party confirming or denying.

Adin gained almost 76,000 Twitter followers from the scandal, while fans speculated whether the entire stunt was for “clout.”

Corinna regrets going public with Adin

On June 6, Corinna clarified on the Impaulsive podcast that “I haven’t associated with (Adin) for three months.” She also stated she isn’t currently dating anyone.

The YouTuber admitted she regrets “going public” with Adin due to the volume of negative comments she’s received online. “I still consistently get comments on every one of my f**king tweets,” she said. “I don’t wanna go on there.”

Corinna claimed that these replies often try to “ratio” (gain a significantly greater amount of likes) her tweets. She also said she’s been labeled a “jobless freak” and “cringe” by Adin’s fans.

Adin’s “toxic” fanbase was discussed

Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak commented on the childish nature of the comments. “99% of the negative feedback you see (online) is (written by) 16 and unders,” he said. “They just sit there and write f**ked up sh*t.”

Corinna disagreed, stating “I wasn’t a little a**hole at 14.” She went on to say Adin “has the worst, most toxic fanbase on the internet.”

While she acknowledged her statement was “bold,” Corinna insisted its all love between the two. “That’s no hate to Adin,” she said.

Fans took Corinna’s side

Multiple fans jumped to Corinna’s defense after her podcast interview.

“Her soft side gets ignored most of the time,” one wrote. “She’s mature AF.” “I love how self-aware she is,” wrote another.

Corinna recently made headlines after revealing how much she’s earning as a content creator. Adin regularly streams to his 4.4 million Twitch followers.