Corinna Kopf clowns “clingy” David Dobrik with leaked DMs

David is US Managing Editor by day, terrible FIFA Pro Clubs striker by night. He plays FIFA, Apex Legends, NBA 2K22, GTA, and more. You can contact him via email: [email protected]

Corinna Kopf shared a joke with her audience on Instagram at the expense of David Dobrik, calling the YouTubers “clingy” and leaking his DMs.

Corinna is a popular Twitch streamer and OnlyFans creator, with almost seven million followers on Instagram alone.

She regularly appears in David Dobrik’s videos, and the pair are known to be close buddies.

On October 24, the same day that Dobrik unveiled the design of his own pizza joint called Doughbriks, Kopf shared private messages between the two – roasting her “clingy” pal.

Corinna Kopf DMs with David Dobrik revealed

The influencer took a screenshot of messages with a user called “David” and posted them on Instagram, via her stories.

The exchange shows Corinna ignoring four attempts for conversation, where Dobrik asked if she “wants to come by” and if she was free at a certain time.

Roasting him, she replied with a blunt “no” hours later.

Corinna Kopf, Instagram Corinna Kopf leaked DMs with David Dobrik on the day of his pizza joint’s big reveal.

Using the text feature on Instagram stories, she wrote: “I love when he’s clingy” – a tongue in cheek joke about her fellow content creator.

Hours later, Dobrik unveiled the design of his Doughbriks pizza restaurant and Corinna Kopf was featured in the video.

David Dobrik, Instagram Corinna Kopf was featured in one of Dobrik’s pizza joint videos.

In the Insta reel, he said: “Right now I’m on my way to surprise my friends with our new pizza place. None of them have seen anything about it yet.”

Later in the clip, Corinna appears, saying: ” Oh my God, wait this is amazing!” Turns out, she was free that day after all.

Doughbriks Pizza opens on November 11 and is located at Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood.