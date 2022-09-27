Cops called on TikToker after picking up wrong child from daycare

A TikToker went viral after sharing how she was questioned by the police after picking up the wrong child from daycare.

In a viral video with over 677,000 views, content creator Brianna Dunkin-Funk detailed how she went to the daycare to pick up the child for an acquaintance, and ended up taking the wrong child home.

The TikToker recalled how she’d arrived at the nursery and explained who she was there to collect. However, as she didn’t know what her friend’s child looked like, the staff made a big mistake.

Brianna said she gave them her name and the child’s name and they returned with a child. They confirmed the child’s name a second time and handed him over.

In text over the video, she continued: “Drives 20 minutes to their house, starts prepping a snack for kid, older sibling comes out of their room.”

“Older kid says, ‘That’s not my sibling…”

“Checks phone to find text from mom that says, ‘YOU PICKED UP THE WRONG KID.'”

“THE POLICE CALLED ME.”

The TikToker said she returned the wrong child to the center and everyone was angry. She was questioned by police, “people got fired” and she now has to provide testimony to child protective services.

TikTok reacts to woman picking up wrong child from daycare

TikTok users were in hysterics, wondering how this could possibly have happened.

“Are we laughing about it yet? Cause this is hilarious and I need your babysitter rates cause you’re hired,” one user commented.

“That is 100 percent on the daycare! I have so many questions!” another added. “I wanna know why the kid just went along with it and didn’t question it, even going into the wrong house,” someone else said.

Brianna later revealed that when she went to pick up the child, the “wrong” one actually ran up to her, calling her “Mom.” Both children at the daycare had the exact same unique name, so she can see how things went awry.