Fashion model Rianne Van Rompaey undressed by robot dog at Coperni FW23

Dutch fashion model Rianne Van Rompaey recently appeared at Coperni FW23 where Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs also starred as models.

Boston Dynamics has spent the last few decades innovating in the fields of robotics, design, and automation. The company’s efforts with creations such as BigDog and LittleDog have especially turned heads over the years.

BigDog, in particular, was designed with military use in mind, specifically for the purposes of hauling gear over rough terrain. While the four-legged machine was never approved for field duty, Boston Dynamics kept fine-tuning its quadrupedal design.

The robot dog design has become so finely tuned, in fact, that a version of it recently made an appearance at a fashion show.

Boston Dynamics’ robot dog didn’t miss a beat at Coperni FW23

During the recent Coperni FW23 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week, Dutch model Rianne Van Rompaey walked the stage with a special companion at her side – a Boston Dynamics dog.

That’s right, one of the company’s robot dogs took to the runway, helping the Dutch model disrobe to reveal her all-black dress. A few seconds later, the robot turns around and stands at attention so Rianne can retrieve her robe and exit the stage.

Twitter user sofia shared footage of the brief exchange between the model and her robotic helper in the following post:

While not exactly a dog and pony show, it was still quite bizarre to see Boston Dynamics robot dogs take the stage during Coperni FW23.

Twitter users who responded to the post above weren’t all too impressed by the display, either. “This is so pointless,” one user wrote. Others deemed it “boring.” Regardless, it most certainly attracted the public’s attention.