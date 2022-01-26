Cop goes viral on TikTok for delivering food after arresting DoorDash driver

A police officer has gone viral on TikTok for his commitment to serve, protect, and “deliver” after arresting a DoorDash driver on their way with an order.

Food delivery apps, such as Uber Eats and DoorDash, have become increasingly popular, especially amid global health concerns. With virtually any restaurant now capable of offering delivery, there’s quite a lot of orders on the road.

But what happens if a delivery driver gets pulled over or even arrested with an order? That’s exactly what happened when a South Dakota woman ordered some Arby’s, but her driver got cuffed along the way.

Luckily for her, the arresting officer wasn’t about to let her food get cold and took matters into his own hands.

Police officer stuns TikTok with surprise DoorDash delivery

In a viral video captured on Anastasia Elsinger’s door camera, the police officer showed up to her house with her DoorDash delivery.

“I know I’m not who you’re expecting, but your driver got arrested,” the cop revealed. “So I figured I’d bring the DoorDash to you.”

Since being uploaded on January 25, the clip has been viewed over 11 million times, taking TikTok by storm.

Speaking to the Argus Leader, Elsinger originally thought her food would be delayed or even canceled after seeing police lights and assumed her driver had been pulled over. So, she was pleasantly surprised when the cop took it upon himself to personally bring her Arby’s.

Police spokesman Sam Clemens praised the delivering officer, Sam Buhr. According to Clemens, the DoorDash driver was arrested for a crime during the delivery and Buhr took it upon himself to complete the trip.

However, don’t expect to see police delivering orders very often, as Clemens clarified that this wasn’t a “normal” occurrence.

“This isn’t normal by any stretch, but the little things like this going above and beyond helping people out. That’s the things that we do,” Clemens explained.