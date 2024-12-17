Conor McGregor reveals he’s agreed to Logan Paul boxing fight

UFC legend Conor McGregor has addressed rumors of a bout with Ilia Topuria, by instead revealing agreements are being made for the Irishman to face YouTuber Logan Paul in an exhibition boxing fight.

McGregor has been out of the ring and/or Octagon for some time. His last event saw him badly injure his leg vs Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, back in July 2021.

He is set for a comeback to the Octagon in 2025, something he also confirmed in his post on December 17 – but first, Logan Paul is in his sights.

Some had expected another YouTuber to be on the cards: KSI, after the two had a back and forth on social media. However, it’s KSI’s PRIME business partner instead.

Conor McGregor vs Logan Paul

Although the fight is not locked in yet, McGregor says that he has agreed to it – so presumably we now await approval from Logan’s camp.

“The rumors of a bout with Topuri[a] are false,” McGregor said. “I am in preliminary agreements with the Ambani family to face Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition in India.

“I have agreed,” he added.

For UFC fans, he concluded: “I will then seek my return to the Octagon.”

Logan Paul has not been as active in the ring as his brother, Jake, with his last fight taking place more than a year ago, against Dillon Danis in October 2014.

Before that, Logan faced another legend of combat sports, taking on Floyd Mayweather in 2021, in another exhibition match.

A fight against McGregor would undoubtedly match the anticipation that both the Mayweather and Danis fights drummed up, so fans will certainly hope a date is locked in for the bout.

There’s much less of an age gap this time too, with 36-year-old McGregor a fierce opponent for 29-year-old Paul, although Conor’s time off will leave some questioning what level he is at.

At the time of writing, Logan has not responded to McGregor’s announcement.