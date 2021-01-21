Conor McGregor explains why he’s not interested in fighting Jake Paul

Conor McGregor has finally addressed Jake Paul’s numerous callouts for a fight, shutting down any rumors and even labeling him a “confused little kid.”

Since his knockout victory over Nate Robinson in November, Paul has been on a social media frenzy. The internet celebrity turned boxer has called out a number of potential opponents but none more so than McGregor.

While Paul may be “dedicating his life” to beating the former two-weight UFC champion, the Irish superstar has other plans. An alleged $50m offer and pranks on McGregor’s teammates haven’t been enough to lure him out. Only during an interview with BT Sport ahead of his UFC 257 main event did McGregor even acknowledge the younger Paul brother.

“That is what it is,” he said. “ We’ll see what happens. He seems like a confused little kid to me to be honest.”

McGregor’s focus, for the time being, is on dominating his return to the Octagon on January 23. Beyond that, he wants to “put a stint into the 145-pound division. A correct, proper run at it,” he explained.

That means “no messing” with other opportunities outside the UFC. It’s “full focus” on becoming a champion once again and solidifying his spot among the higher end of the pound for pound rankings.

“The little treasure chests are there,” he acknowledged. Though for 2021, “[Jake Paul] is not on the radar.” That’s not to say it won’t ever happen, as McGregor is certainly keeping his eyes on all facets of the game.

“Fair play to the Logan guy getting in with Floyd,” he said. “It’s a mad little scene at the minute but I’m not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk, all the best to them.”

The relevant section begins at the 19:56 mark below.

So the door isn’t entirely shut on an eventual scrap with the internet celeb. But it’s clearly not a priority for McGregor at this stage in his athletic career.

McGregor makes his return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 257 as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch. Rest assured, Paul will be keeping a close eye on the action.