Conor McGregor explains why he’s not interested in fighting Jake Paul

Published: 21/Jan/2021 4:13

by Brad Norton
Jake Paul next to Conor McGregor
Instagram: JakePaul / Instagram: TheNotoriousMMA

Conor McGregor Jake Paul

Conor McGregor has finally addressed Jake Paul’s numerous callouts for a fight, shutting down any rumors and even labeling him a “confused little kid.”

Since his knockout victory over Nate Robinson in November, Paul has been on a social media frenzy. The internet celebrity turned boxer has called out a number of potential opponents but none more so than McGregor.

While Paul may be “dedicating his life” to beating the former two-weight UFC champion, the Irish superstar has other plans. An alleged $50m offer and pranks on McGregor’s teammates haven’t been enough to lure him out. Only during an interview with BT Sport ahead of his UFC 257 main event did McGregor even acknowledge the younger Paul brother.

“That is what it is,” he said. “ We’ll see what happens. He seems like a confused little kid to me to be honest.”

 

McGregor’s focus, for the time being, is on dominating his return to the Octagon on January 23. Beyond that, he wants to “put a stint into the 145-pound division. A correct, proper run at it,” he explained. 

That means “no messing” with other opportunities outside the UFC. It’s “full focus” on becoming a champion once again and solidifying his spot among the higher end of the pound for pound rankings.

“The little treasure chests are there,” he acknowledged. Though for 2021, “[Jake Paul] is not on the radar.” That’s not to say it won’t ever happen, as McGregor is certainly keeping his eyes on all facets of the game.

“Fair play to the Logan guy getting in with Floyd,” he said. “It’s a mad little scene at the minute but I’m not against it. Any man that is willing to make that walk, all the best to them.”

The relevant section begins at the 19:56 mark below.

So the door isn’t entirely shut on an eventual scrap with the internet celeb. But it’s clearly not a priority for McGregor at this stage in his athletic career.

McGregor makes his return to the octagon this weekend at UFC 257 as he takes on Dustin Poirier in a highly anticipated rematch. Rest assured, Paul will be keeping a close eye on the action.

Talia Mar pulls off perfect Siri impression for OTV Rust server

Published: 21/Jan/2021 2:34

by Alan Bernal
talia mar siri twitch
Talia Mar Twitch

Talia Mar

Talia Mar is putting her stamp on the Offline TV Rust server, as the newly inducted member is putting her talents to good use early on to recreate a chillingly accurate impression of Apple’s Siri assistant.

In a world where iPhones dominate over a tenth of the global smartphone market share along with the myriad devices that Siri inhabits, it’s safe to say that many of us have heard the AI assistant’s iconic default voice.

Well, playing as a robot in the OTV server, Mar brought one of her secret talents to the fold to throw off those she came across in the Rust wasteland. Needless to say, her perfect rendition of Siri is a little bit chilling.

Mar is a British content creator and singer with over 800,000 subs on YouTube, about 430,000 followers on Twitch, 500,000 on Twitter and nearly 1 million followers on Instagram. Needless to say, she’s got her army of fans.

While the singer has plenty of tracks that shows off her range, her group in the OTV server probably weren’t ready for the spot-on impression based off of the Siri assistant.

Since she started regularly streaming on Twitch around late 2019, Mar has been quickly raising the ranks on the platform. And now her strange talent has been a favorite among her growing community.

Fortunately for Mar, she’ll get to use the voice as much as she wants since her character in the content creator server is a robot named ‘Siri.’

“For anyone who doesn’t know it,” she explained before giving a demonstration. “I’m in a server– the OTV Rust server, and it’s a roleplay server. And my character is Siri and I do a Siri impression. It’s not a voice changer, I just do it with my voice.”

talia mar siri twitch streamer
Talia Mar Twitch
Talia Mar has been steadily growing her fan base on Twitch.

Unfortunately for the bunch of streamers she’s grouped with, who’re probably impressed but get annoyed at hearing the voice by now, they have to hear it outside of roleplay scenarios, according to Mar.

“They would literally hate it,” she said on stream. “It gets really frustrating real quick, especially if you’re not in a role play situation.”

The remedy, she thought, was just to get used to it. Well, her viewers have been enjoying the Siri impression so far, so it might not be going away so soon.