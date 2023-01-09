Conor McGregor deletes tweet mocking “idiot” Jake Paul over MMA contract

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has taken shots at Jake Paul’s deal with the PFL to make a move into the world of MMA, calling him “numbnuts” and a “wally” over it.

Even though he’s always been focused on boxing, Jake Paul hasn’t been shy in talking about his interest in getting into the world of Mixed Martial Arts.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer has gone after the UFC through their fighters and president Dana White, and urged them to let him get into the Octagon. While that’s unlikely to happen, he has penned a deal with the PFL – Professional Fighters League.

Article continues after ad

Jake’s deal with the PFL will see him play an ambassadorial role, but he’ll also be stepping into fight in their brand-new ‘Super Fights’ division – and he’s even set his crosshairs on Nate Diaz for a two-fight deal.

Conor McGregor blasts “numbnuts” Jake Paul over MMA deal

The PFL’s new division will do something that Jake has been advocating for, as fighters will receive at least half of the pay-per-view revenue that the card earns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Conor McGregor used that as a way to mock Jake’s move, however, calling him a “numbnuts” for ‘giving away’ half of his fight purse for any MMA fight.

“Numbnuts gave away 50% of a future purse if he does an MMA bout? Wow. What an idiot. Joint partnership what? For what you Wally. Wally,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Article continues after ad

Screenshot via Bloody Elbow MMA McGregor, once again, tweeted and deleted on the topic of Jake Paul.

As of writing, Jake has not responded to McGregor’s putdown, but the pair haven’t been shy in trashing each other online before, so it wouldn’t be a shock to see him chime in.

In terms of when Jake may make his debut in the cage, he’s reportedly set to box again on February 18, but he hasn’t announced an opponent just yet. If that happens, it’ll probably be mid-Summer before he’s stepping inside the PFL cage.