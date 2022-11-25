Conor McGregor blasts Joe Rogan in viral Twitter storm: “You little fool”

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK News Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at Connor.Bennett@Dexerto.com

Joe Rogan found himself as the target for a part of Conor McGregor’s viral tweet storm about the UFC as he called the commentator a “little fool.”

As Conor McGregor has been on hiatus from competing in the UFC, he’s gotten into a number of online feuds with a variety of people.

Of course, he’s gone after former rivals like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier, but he’s also added new targets to his list as well. The Irish MMA superstar, who hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since July 2021, has been entangled in a war of words with Jake Paul at times as the YouTuber-turned-boxer is eager to fight him.

Though, on November 23, McGregor tweeted up a storm as he reignited a few of those feuds and also took aim at Joe Rogan.

Conor McGregor takes aim at Joe Rogan with viral Tweets

That’s right, the Notorious one went after the longtime UFC commentator during a bit of a viral barrage of tweets, even going as far as labeling him a “little fool.”

“That’s smashed up pal. @joerogan. You ever see me like that? Never,” McGregor tweeted first off, attaching a picture of a bloodied Donald Cerrone being helped by UFC officials inside the Octagon.

Then, he brought out a mocking voice note of Rogan. “That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent,” McGregor said, mocking Rogan’s commentary. “Shut up, Joe. You little fool you. What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that? What was smashed was my knee into his f**king eye socket, yeah? S*it. ‘That’s a knee to a grounded opponent. Call the cops. F**king t*t, you.”

Rogan wasn’t in McGregor’s crosshairs for too long, though, as he moved to beefing with others and taking aim at new targets.

The JRE Podcast host has never been one to shy away from responding to such callouts, so maybe he’ll address it on his next episode. We’ll just have to wait and see.

