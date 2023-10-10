Competitive eater gets her money’s worth with Red Lobster’s bottomless shrimp deal

Competitive eater Raina Huang stunned her TikTok followers by eating copious amounts of shrimp at Red Lobster.

Though she wasn’t necessarily competing at the time, Raina Huang, who is a competitive eater, recently went to Red Lobster and completely demolished plate after plate of shrimp.

She later uploaded a video to TikTok showing her and her friend enjoying their abundant meals.

Though her followers had previously seen her eat large amounts of food at one time, many people were still shocked to see how much food she ran through.

Article continues after ad

Competitive eater enjoys at least eight plates of shrimp at Red Lobster

Huang isn’t shy when it comes to eating copious amounts of food. Though it can be an expensive habit, Huang often dines at various restaurants to eat their biggest platters of food.

Article continues after ad

On her TikTok account, she can be seen enjoying multiple plates in one sitting. The food Huang eats ranges from full menu platters to stacks of cheeseburgers and just about anything else that a restaurant offers.

Recently, though, Huang dined at Red Lobster to enjoy their ‘ultimate endless shrimp’ deal. The offer consists of multiple types of shrimp including: tequila lime, crispy dragon, parrot isle jumbo coconut, grilled shrimp skewer, garlic shrimp scampi, and shrimp linguini alfredo.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In her viral TikTok video, Huang can be seen placing her empty shrimp plates in a tall stack after enjoying what looks to be at least eight platters of shrimp, multiple shrimp skewers, french fries, and a seemingly endless amount of pasta.

Article continues after ad

Her video is captioned, “$22 endless shrimp deal at Red Lobster, how much can I eat?” Though she’s been seen eating even more food in one sitting, her followers made sure to comment their disbelief, saying, “Damn, they should charge you for three people because that’s crazy.”

Article continues after ad

While others joked, “Some say she’s still there today,” as well as, ”They ended this deal after you left.”

Some viewers were also shocked that Huang was served her endless shrimp plates so quickly, saying, “How did they serve you so fast? Always takes forever to get the next round.”

Though the amount of shrimp Huang ate at Red Lobster could seemingly fill someone’s stomach up for a week, Huang has continued to share her food videos on TikTok as well as YouTube, as she’s nowhere near slowing down when it comes to eating.

Article continues after ad