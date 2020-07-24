Comic-Con at Home: How to watch The Walking Dead's livestream

Comic-Con fans can catch all of their favorite stars online for this year’s event. Here’s what you’ll need to tune into The Walking Dead's panels for 2020’s Comic-Con at Home.

For the first time in the convention’s history, the massive San Diego Comic-Con event will be held completely online in 2020 but still has an action-packed show lined up for its fans.

2020’s Comic-Con, which has been renamed to ‘Comic Con at Home,’ will feature over 350 virtual panels, interviews, teasers, and more from a variety of stars in the comic book world.

When does The Walking Dead's Comic-Con stream start?

One of Comic Con’s key attractions over recent years has been any news or panels surrounding AMC’s hit TV series, The Walking Dead.

With the show's tenth season underway, as well as Fear the Walking Dead going strong and new spinoff, World Beyond, in the wings, there is tons of zombie talk planned for this year's convention.

The Walking Dead's Comic-Con at Home livestream will kick off at 12:00 PM (PT) / 3:00 PM (ET) / 8:00 PM (BST) / 9:00 PM (CEST) on Friday, July 24.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PYlpa4_qFis

What to expect from Walking Dead's Comic-Con panels?

The Walking Dead's three-hour time slot will be split up into three, one hour for each of their shows, with Fear The Walking Dead up first.

At 12:00 PM (PT), the panel for AMC's popular spinoff, Fear The Walking Dead, will include producers and cast members: Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Danay Garcia, Karen David, Jenna Elfman, and Rubén Blades making their virtual appearance to discuss all things Season 6.

Following that up at 1:00 PM, will be another panel featuring stars from the original show, The Walking Dead, as director Greg Nicotero will be joined by Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, and Paola Lazaro.

Finally, the third and brand new Walking Dead series, World Beyond, will make its debut at Comic-Con and is likely to drop some teasers about what fans can expect from the upcoming show.

Cast members for The Walking Dead: World Beyond will also be featured in their panel at 2:00 PM (PT), with Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Hal Cumpston, Nicholas Cantu, Nico Tortorella, Julia Ormond, and Joe Holt, all expected to be present.

The Walking Dead writer and executive producer Robert Kirkman will also be host to his own Solo Panel later in the day, at 4:00 PM PT.

If you happen to miss out on any of the action or simply want to watch something over, Comic-Con has revealed that they will also be uploading all of the panels to their YouTube channel as well.