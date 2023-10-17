Comedian tracks down heckler who’d been trolling him for ten years

A comedian, who was heckled by an online persona for 10 years, tracked the man down and returned the favor.

Comedian Bobby Mair does stand-up bits about many topics, ranging from how to talk to models to getting ID’d while in your thirties.

He has a large TikTok following of over 54K and often shares his comedic takes on the platform.

In one of Mair’s recent videos, he told the story about a man who trolled him online for 10 years.

TikTokers have since reacted to the story, laughing at what prompted Mair to finally track the man down.

TikTok: bobbymaircomedy Comedian Bobby Mair traveled to Birmingham to greet the man who heckled him for 10 years.

Comedian drove 150 miles to meet the man who heckled him for 10 years

Bobby Mair has been heckled by a man online for at least 10 years. First, it started at a stand-up show Mair put on in Birmingham. However, it slowly shifted into a lengthy obsession.

What’s funny is the fact that the guy wrote the same phrase in every comment he left on Mair’s social media after shouting it at his show.

The guy would write “chicken wire” every time Mair would post to his Facebook fan page.

Mair finally had enough and took it upon himself to track the man down. He was able to find him because he used his real name while making his redundant comments.

Mair then looked the heckler up via LinkedIn, where he also discovered his work location.

Mair eventually decided to travel 150 miles to greet the heckler, later taking to TikTok to share his story, which went viral.

What’s more, Mair approached the heckler while he was on the job. As Mair repeatedly yelled “chicken wire” in the man’s face, the two of them laughed it off.

Those who viewed Mair’s TikTok video thought the whole scenario was hilarious, as plenty of users commented laughing face emojis next to messages like, “Brilliant” and “Love the commitment.”

Another viewer was impressed by Mair’s clever idea, saying, “Well played sir, well played.”

However, some viewers commented saying that the heckler may have won in the end, as Mair had to pay his own money and use his own time to get to him.

Mair hasn’t updated his following on what happened after he shouted “chicken wire” in the heckler’s face. He also hasn’t shared whether or not the man has continued to troll him after he pulled up his job site. However, everyone involved laughed at the situation, making for quite the comedic bit.