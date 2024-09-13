Comedian Matt Rife puts up serious offer to buy real Conjuring house

Comedian Matt Rife and YouTuber Elton Castee have made an “official offer” to buy the real Conjuring House, known for the Perron Family hauntings.

Matt Rife is no stranger to controversy or going viral online. In August 2024, a Netflix skit Rife participated in that poked fun at cancel culture flooded social media, largely because one of his opening jokes targeted domestic violence.

In addition to touring across America, Rife often uploads videos and clips from his shows on his YouTube channel, which currently has over 3 million subscribers. Rife has also amassed a huge following on TikTok, boasting 19 million followers on the app.

Now, Rife is looking to make a new investment, putting in an “official offer” to buy the real Conjuring House with fellow content creator Elton Castee.

The Conjuring film series, based on the real-life experiences and recounting of the Perron Family hauntings, is currently open to the public. Patrons can visit the infamous house, tour it during the day, or, as Rife did a year ago, pay to stay overnight and truly immerse themselves in all the frights and mysteries of the location.

YouTube: Overnight Matt Rife was horrified when he spent the night in The Conjuring House

Alongside the guys from the Overnight YouTube channel, Rife experienced first-hand the frights the house possesses, and now, a year later, Rife and Castee have pleaded their case to buy the property.

In an X post, Castee tagged the official page of The Conjuring house and revealed that he and Rife are “ready & willing to buy it if you’re keen to sell.”

He added that the two are willing to pay all the money “owed to employees” and compensate for “loss of goods.”

“Any date, we’re ready to make it happen,” ends the X post.

Shortly after Castee posted on the social media platform, Rife reposted and added that this was an “official offer.”

When asked why they wanted to purchase the property, they replied, “As of now, it’s just a wonderful thought/offer to be able to give that location, its staff, and its customers the respect they all deserve.”

At the time of writing, the official Conjuring page has yet to reply to either Rife or Castee. However, with Halloween around the corner, who knows what the two could be planning to use the house for if it is sold to them.