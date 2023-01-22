College professor used Hasan Piker’s Tik Tok videos to teach students

Multiple videos have been released from college students at USC showing Hasan Piker’s Tik Toks in class during a lesson, prompting Hasan himself to react to the video.

Hasan Piker is one of the biggest political influencers out there, and one of the largest streamers on Twitch. His content has a wide reach across multiple platforms, with many listening to his opinions on current events.

But these opinions have spread into more places than you’d think. Multiple videos have surfaced of a USC professor using Hasan Piker’s Tik Toks as a part of his lesson plan.

The students that took videos of the class have certainly shed light on some questions as to what’s happening in modern college classes.

Hasan Piker Tik Toks are in USC professor’s lesson plan

With the world constantly evolving, it only makes sense for education to evolve as well. While traditional political commentators still exist as a part of certain news networks, creators like Hasan have forged their own path as independent creators.

He’s been incredibly successful, with even college professors using his rhetoric in their classes.

Or, at least, that’s the way it seems on the surface. Hasan made a joke about it being worth the tuition, but, as it turns out, there may have been more to showing off Hasan’s Tik Tok page than just the content itself.

According to replies from various Twitter users, this class is from a teacher at the USC film school that has a history of teaching classes about streaming, as well as classes about diversity within cinema.

It isn’t yet clear whether this was a class about the process of his content creation itself or the rhetoric contained within Hasan’s content, but the fact that his videos are being used to teach has garnered the interest of a much larger audience than the professor originally intended.