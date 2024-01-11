Colleen Ballinger claims she lost Broadway role over grooming accusations

YouTuber and content creator Colleen Ballinger claims she lost a recent Broadway role due to the grooming allegations she was accused of throughout 2023.

Colleen Ballinger is an original YouTuber best known for her comedic character ‘Miranda Sings.’

Since first appearing on the platform, Ballinger amassed millions of fans. However, the content creator’s image took a major hit when she was accused of grooming a young viewer back in 2020. While these allegations were quickly put to bed at the time, they once again resurfaced in 2023.

As a result, many major sponsors of Ballinger dropped the YouTuber, with a large amount of backlash also sparking when she responded to the accusations with a bizarre, ten-minute ukulele song.

However, on January 3, Dexerto reported how Ballinger opened up about the accusations and the “dark times” that took hold of her life during and following the accusations.

Since then, the YouTuber has been more active and open on YouTube, even sharing with her fans why she lost out on a Broadway audition she had last year.

In a new YouTube vlog, Ballinger went into depth about her lost Broadway opportunity.

“It didn’t work out and I was really sad about that. I’m not going to get super into it but obviously, a lot happened last year, a lot was said last year. I lost that opportunity right after a story came out about me that was just completely made up and it is what it is,” began Ballinger.

“We’re moving forward. I already got to do a Broadway show and I’m so grateful for that. What a cool, wonderful and beautiful experience that was for me. I’m so grateful that I ever got to do it because my ultimate dream, if you know me at all since I was a little girl, was to be on Broadway.”

When further reflecting on the opportunity, Ballinger admitted that she was “excited to see that dream come true again” but reconciled with the fact that the “dream has already come true.”

She finally added that she understands why her audience wanted an update given she had shared so much of the audition process in her videos throughout 2023.

“I shared that audition process with you so I understand why everyone is so curious to know what happened but I’m not going to sit here and have a pity party about it. I definitely already had a pity party about that one believe me and now I’m just trying to look at everything with a different lens.”

