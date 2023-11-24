Coldplay & Imagine Dragons labeled music’s “worst genre” but not everyone agrees

In a now-viral post, a Twitter/X user called Coldplay and Imagine Dragons “the worst genre,” but many fans don’t agree.

For nearly two decades, Coldplay has been labeled “one of the very worst things to have happened to popular music.” Blockbuster albums and smash hits couldn’t dissuade many from feeling this way.

The same can be said about Imagine Dragons, who have their own set of extremely vocal detractors. Music, as they say, is subjective, and perhaps neither band really deserves such ridicule.

On Twitter/X, a viral tweet unearths these arguments – that these bands, along with OneRepublic and Maroon 5, are just not very good.

Imagine Dragons performing at Superbloom Festival

Coldplay and Imagine fans defend bands after viral post

“The worst genre,” wrote Joe is Levitating. They then attached screenshots of various artists, including Coldplay and Imagine Dragons, as a way to drag some of America’s most popular bands.

Such a venomous takedown didn’t sit too well with hardcore Coldplay and Imagine Dragons fans, and many took to expressing their anger and frustration.

“Putting Coldplay next to the other 3 is criminal,” wrote a fan.

“Please don’t do Coldplay. They have gems in their catalog,” added Renbrandt.

“Imagine sneaking coldplay in when they have a 10 minute banger that is universally loved,” implored one diehard fan account.

Another fan called it “disrespectful” to put them in the “same category as the others,” they wrote. “Just say y’all only listen to the radio popular songs…”

Imagine Dragons fans were nearly as vocal.

Romi Angel noted how the band was “one of the best shows I went to. They put on a great show that is full of hits. It’s those bands that you think you know 5 songs tops, and you end up singing along to every song.”

“Now what did imagine dragons do to you,” posted another fan.

One fan admitted to not necessarily being a diehard supporter but came to their defense. “Idk why so many people hate on imagine dragons I won’t call myself a fan but they have quite a few good songs ngl.”

“I cant believe people dont like Imagine Dragons — i mean they’re my cup of tea,” a fan shrugged.

“The first two imagine dragons albums are both inoffensive and have some good songs,” wrote a fan.

While the debate rages on