CohhCarnage, Dodger, more leave OPG after CEO sexual harassment claims

Dozens of content creators, including Brooke ‘Dodger’ Thorne and Twitch council member Ben ‘CohhCarnage’ Cassell, have left the Online Performers Group (OPG) after allegations of sexual harassment were leveled against the company's former chief executive officer Omeed Dariani.

Streamer management group Online Performers Group has come under fire, after CEO Omeed Dariani was accused of sexually harassing content creators in the gaming sphere.

He has since stood down from the company, and dozens of streamers have cut ties ⁠— including Twitch Safety Council member CohhCarnage, and Dodger.

Allegations of harassment became public on June 20, when Overwatch Community Development Lead Molly Ayala opened up about her experiences with Dariani.

The OPG CEO, with Sony during the time of the alleged harassment back in 2014, coerced Ayala into sleeping with him in fear of being “blacklisted” in the gaming community. It wasn’t an isolated case according to Ayala, who also referenced another incident in 2015.

“You were being manipulative to a young woman who looked up to you. I was scared of your power in the industry," she said. "I didn’t want to be blacklisted from reaching my dreams."

My experience with Omeed Dariani.



— Molly Fender Ayala (@ItsMeMollyO) June 21, 2020

Dariani didn’t deny the allegations, instead posting on Twitter that he would be stepping down from OPG. He stated that he hoped that streamers would continue to remain under the management’s banner, and that he believed in recognizing “every accusation.”

“OPG is a special company. It has created opportunity where none existed before. The talented women and men who work there pour their hearts into it daily. Give them a chance. Please don’t destroy it because you’re angry at me,” he said.

“I stand by the values of OPG. I recognize that I have made mistakes, big ones. I recognize that I am not innocent and have contributed, and it is my mission and the mission of OPG to acknowledge and responsibly address every instance and accusation of harassment.”

I am no longer the CEO of OPG.



OPG is a special company. It has created opportunity where none existed before.



The talented women and men who work there pour their hearts into it daily. Give them a chance.



— Omeed (@Omeed) June 21, 2020

OPG has 73 clients listed on their website, including rapper T-Pain, metal band Dragonforce, Sweet Anita, and more.

Of those 73, 50 have either terminated their current contract with OPG, effective immediately, or publicly noted their intent to leave within the next 30 days. Another few have stated they are going to take some time off before making their decision.

“I have been with OPG since their inception and was their first client. This is not a decision I make lightly. My professional life is tied to the company and this will have a lasting impact on my career,” said CohhCarnage.

“I stand up for equality, fairness and doing the right thing. I've made my career trying to propagate good vibes in a gaming environment and now it’s time for me to practice what I preach.”

I am leaving @OP_Group.



I stand up for equality, fairness and doing the right thing. I've made my career trying to propagate good vibes in a gaming environment and now its time for me to practice what I preach.



— Cohh Carnage (@CohhCarnage) June 21, 2020

The move comes after dozens of other content creators across Twitch and the wider gaming sphere were accused of harassing various members of the community. This includes Tom ‘ProSyndicate’ Casell, ‘SayNoToRage’, and CSGO caster Henry ‘HenryG’ Greer.

Twitch has “committed to working to make the streaming community safe for everyone,” including working with “law enforcement where applicable.”