Coffezilla responds to Seth Green’s stolen NFT: “It’s for the better.”

YouTuber Coffeezilla has responded to Seth Green’s NFT show being on hold because the Bored Ape it’s based on was stolen, mentioning that it is “for the better.”

There’s no doubt that even with the recent crypto crash, NFTs and web3 aren’t going anywhere in the near future.

Seth Green has been a part of the NFT craze with his show ‘White Horse Tavern’ being developed with a focus on the actor’s personal collection of Bored Ape NFTs. That is until the star of the show was stolen just days before revealing the first-ever trailer of it.

Advertisement

Now Coffezilla has uploaded a video responding to the “kidnapping,” and explained that he believes it’s “for the better.”

Coffezilla responds to Seth Green NFT issues

Throughout the video uploaded on May 27, Coffeezilla detailed the current situation.

Just days before VeeCon and the world premiere trailer of the show, Seth Green’s Bored Ape #8398 was stolen from his wallet. Due to the fact that NFTs give a creative license to the owner, and Seth Green is no longer in possession of the Bored Ape, the show has been put on hold.

He said: “His crypto NFT show is probably on hold, which honestly may be for the better. I mean I’m sorry to Seth Green and I’m sorry that happened to him. But, for the world — for humanity — I think it might be overall a good thing.”

Advertisement

(Topic starts at 4:34 in the video)

The actor has located the owner of his high-value NFT and has been attempting to negotiate with him over Twitter.

He said: “@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it.”

Well frens it happened to me. Got phished and had 4NFT stolen. @BoredApeYC @opensea @doodles @yugalabs please don’t buy or trade these while I work to resolve:@DarkWing84 looks like you bought my stolen ape- hit me up so we can fix it pic.twitter.com/VL1OVnd44m — Seth Green (@SethGreen) May 17, 2022

Seth Green has not made any definite comments declaring the state of the show, but we’ll be sure to update you if he does.

In the meantime, check out how much Logan Paul’s 99 Originals have been selling for.