Coffeezilla makes YouTube Rewind 2021 parody but it’s all YouTuber scams

Notorious internet sleuth and YouTube detective Coffeezilla has made his own version of YouTube Rewind 2021 — but it’s all influencer scams.

2021 saw some crazy changes in the stock market, cryptocurrency, and further afield. There were widely-discussed “crypto scams” such as Save the Kids, and Redditors having a huge influence over the stock market with the likes of AMC and Dogecoin.

The scams, however, have been a huge talking point online, and Coffeezilla has been one of the main people holding them to account.

While YouTube have scrapped YouTube Rewind, saying that YouTube has become “so massive that it is impossible to encapsulate its vastness and diversity within a minutes-long compilation,” Coffeezilla has made his own version of it.

Each year, YouTube had previously posted their Rewind video, celebrating the best of the platform over the year, featuring the biggest creators and the iconic moments that define the year.

While each year brings a number of different parody videos, Coffeezilla’s put one together in the way he knows best: taking a look at some of the scams he’s exposed over the year.

Featuring clips from the Save the Kids scandal with former FaZe member Kay and Sommer Ray, as well as the likes of Logan Paul, SteveWillDoIt, and Adin Ross.

Coffeezilla has earned himself over 850k subscribers on YouTube, becoming the go-to for concerns over influencers’ involvement with certain cryptocurrencies, altcoins, or investments in general.

Needless to say, he seems pretty proud of his work, and this YouTube Rewind 2021 parody might have been the perfect way to showcase it.