Coffeezilla grills FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried after company crashes

YouTuber Coffeezilla landed two interviews with the founder of FTX Sam Bankman-Fried, grilling him on a handful of topics regarding how the cryptocurrency exchange company went under.

Coffeezilla has become the predominant voice on YouTube when it comes to investigating the world of cryptocurrency.

Throughout his journey documenting the crypto world, there’s been one person he’s tried to interview but could never seem to get a hold of Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO and founder of FTX. The company made headlines in November 2022 after imploding overnight and declaring bankruptcy.

Now, Coffee finally got the opportunity to interview SBF and certainly held his feet to the fire.

Coffeezilla interviews FTX founder in Twitter Spaces

On December 4, Coffeezilla uploaded a video titled, “I Accidentally Interviewed SBF And He Hated It.”

In the video, Coffeezilla interviews Sam two different times during live Twitter Spaces, which were held the day prior.

The YouTuber started by going after Fried’s $8 billion budget shortfall, which he claims he and the company “miscalculated,” which led to their collapse.

Coffeezilla brought up that he was “skeptical” of SBF’s explanation for the errors, and said that he’d “talked to insiders” from Sam’s other company, Alameda Research, and claimed the anonymous employees laughed when Coffee brought up the idea that Sam wouldn’t know what was going on inside the company. The sources said Sam is “claiming to be stupid now, when (before) he was this genius wunderkind.”

The YouTuber then demanded an explanation, to which SBF replied, “I Don’t know what to say. I had a lot going on. I was spread thin and a bit less grounded than I had been before. I lost track of a lot of important things.”

Both interviews were cut relatively short, and the video, in its entirety, is just 26 minutes long.

Seeing that Bankman has given other outlets extensive interviews, some going beyond the two-hour mark, it seems like he wasn’t interested in being under the microscope of Coffeezill for much longer than he was.