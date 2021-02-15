Logo
Entertainment

Clubhouse user accuses MrBeast of racism after being removed from call

Published: 15/Feb/2021 12:09 Updated: 15/Feb/2021 12:45

by David Purcell
MrBeast filming a YouTuber video
YouTube: MrBeast

Share

MrBeast

A user of the app Clubhouse, Farokh Sarmad, has accused MrBeast of removing him from a call due to the fact he couldn’t pronounce his name, though other members of the call are disputing this user’s version of events.

Clubhouse is a newly released social networking app that allows users to join huge group calls where they can listen to conversations and interviews on a wide variety of topics.

The app is currently invite-only, and this has made joining the community even more appealing for many.

This has naturally attracted many influencers and celebrities to the app, with Elon Musk and Kanye West even agreeing to do a voice-chat together.

Clubhouse app shown on a phone screen.
Unsplash.com - William Krause, @williamk
Clubhouse is a relatively new, invite-only social media application that is taking the net by storm.

YouTuber Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson was one creator people were looking forward to seeing on the app. Known for his crazy YouTube videos, fans felt that the 22-year-old would have a lot to offer the community.

However on February 15, Farokh Sarmad, Clubhouse user and founder of Goodlife Media, alleged via Twitter that: “Mr. Beast just threw me out of his stage on Clubhouse after bringing me up saying: ‘I can’t spell your name so let me yote you out.'”

Farokh said that Jimmy “asked the audience to put photos of ourselves with Gary Vee so I did. He invited me on his stage filled with white dudes only, skipped me twice, then came back to me and just cut me to say that. I didn’t even place a word in.”

He described the situation as “blatant racism” and said he felt “disgusted” and “shocked.”

However, some of the other users who were in the Clubhouse call at the time claimed that that was not how the situation really happened. Twitter user Sealow called the accusations “slander,” writing: “This is completely false.

“Jimmy made it clear to everyone on the panel that he wanted a smaller room and that he was going to remove people. I was one of the 4-6 people that got removed.”

Content creator Rene Ritchie explained that they were removing people to make more room for women on the panel to be more inclusive, so they “so moved a bunch of people off to make room — including Hank Green.”

He went on to add: “MrBeast was saying he’s bad at names — he got my name wrong multiple times. Modding is chaos.”

Rene also shared a screen recording of the moment in question, where Jimmy says: “I’m gonna yote you, Colin thanks for coming up,” and before removing Farokh he pauses and says, “Uh, sorry I’m really bad with names, I’m gonna yote you as well.”

MrBeast has yet to respond to the situation, and people remain divided in opinion.

We’ll update this story if the YouTuber responds.

Entertainment

FaZe Adapt unloads on Twitch after confusing ban on his first day back

Published: 15/Feb/2021 7:19

by Brad Norton
FaZe Adapt posing on Twitter
Twitter: FaZeAdapt

Share

FaZe Adapt

Alexander ‘FaZe Adapt’ Hamilton has been hit with his second ban on Twitch and while 10 months removed from the first strike, the popular content creator is more confused than ever.

Adapt has been removed from Twitch for a second time after an allegedly innocent broadcast on February 14. The FaZe Clan member had just returned to the platform to join in on the resurging Grand Theft Auto roleplay craze.

On his “first day back” at Twitch in a number of months, all access to his account has now been revoked. This punishment came as a complete surprise as Adapt was left questioning his second ban.

“I get banned for streaming GTA RP, WTF? How?” Adapt asked on Twitter in response to the news. No different from his previous ban, Adapt appears clueless as to how he stepped out of line.

As is standard Twitch procedure, this ban came without any additional reasoning. Not only is Adapt confused, but so too are the viewers who were watching along live.

This comes almost a year after his first ban on the platform. Back in May of 2020, he was removed for broadcasting “suggestive content or activities.” Though he fought back against this punishment and was soon reinstated.

There’s no telling what led to this secondary ban on Twitch just yet. Similar to the first occurrence, we might never get a clear understanding of this punishment.

A number of replies on Twitter point towards Adapt having violated the “hateful conduct and harassment” section of the community guidelines. However, there’s currently no evidence to verify these claims.

Adapt wasn’t all too happy following his first ban on the platform and the second instance seems to be no different. “It’s just ridiculous man, Twitch this is not fair,” he said back in May. “I’m not going to sit here and take it, I’m going to speak up, I can voice my opinion.”

There’s no indication of how long this new ban will last though we’ll be sure to keep you updated with any further details.