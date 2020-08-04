Clubhouse founder Daisy Keech explains why she’s leaving the org

TikToker and YouTube star Daisy Keech is leaving the Clubhouse, a content group meant to house female creators — despite having founded the organization herself after exiting the Hype House in March.

Daisy Keech ruffled TikTok feathers after exposing one of the app’s biggest content groups, the Hype House, claiming that fellow co-founder Thomas Petrou was making important business decisions without her knowledge.

Shortly thereafter, Keech left the group to found her own organization, the Clubhouse, which featured several female content creators like YouTuber and Instagram model Abby Rao.

However, nearly five months later, Keech has announced that she is leaving content groups behind altogether, revealing that she is exiting the Clubhouse to follow passions outside of YouTube and TikTok.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MZc6xoO2RQ8

In an August 4 YouTube video, Keech explained that she wants to pursue interior design and home renovation, and is currently living on her own, rather than with a group of fellow content creators.

“The reason I’m moving out is that I really need to focus on myself and my own brand that I truly want to build,” she began. “I’ve just been thinking, like, what’s my passion in life? Like, what makes me happy?”

“As I was looking for homes, I was like, ‘Wow, I would love to start buying homes and renovating them,’” she continued. “For me, the whole interior design, and making the outside super aesthetic and pretty, like, that feeds something in my soul.”

This marks a major turn for the TikTok star, with Keech having moved out of the Hype House over legal concerns in March.

According to Keech, co-founder Thomas Petrou had left her out of important brand deals and even denied her access to the group’s social media accounts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Es81Qf2_tNc

That’s not all; Keech even took legal action against the Hype House and sued the group, although no news has yet to come of her suit at the time of writing.

For now, fans will have to watch and wait for interior design updates from the TikToker. Who knows; she could be the next Property Brothers!