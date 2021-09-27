Cloakzy schemes ingenious plan to stream with Dr Disrespect on Twitch

Popular streamer Cloakzy is willing to risk a Twitch ban in order to play with Dr Disrespect and hatched a brilliant plan for how he plans to go about doing it.

Ever since Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch for seemingly unknown reasons back in the Summer of 2020, fans have been unable to watch the two-time compete with or against the platform’s streamers due to its rules.

This ultimately meant that before his jump to YouTube, TimTheTatman found himself lonely and not allowed to queue up with his friend. And now, Dennis ‘Cloakzy’ Lepore is willing to risk a month-long ban to stream with the Doc.

In a recent broadcast, Lepore was asked about wanting to stream with Doc and like an evil villain in a movie, revealed his master plan to the world, right there in the open.

Cloakzy reveals plan to stream with Dr Disrespect

“I want to play with Doc so f**king bad!” he exclaimed. “What if I stream with Doc, cause Z didn’t get banned, so I’m thinking, I stream with Doc and the worst thing that happens is I get banned for a week or a month.”

Of course, Cloakzy was referring to ZLaner streaming with the two-time on Twitch and miraculously dodging a ban, suggesting it was safe for others to do the same despite the Amazon-owned platform’s rules prohibiting it.

Twitch’s guidelines state that “it is prohibited to use your channel to knowingly feature or advertise a suspended user.”

Cloakzy sees a Twitch ban as a win

For Cloakzy, a ban would be a win-win for him, because he would use his time suspended to go on a nice vacation and take advantage of the break.

“I go to Bora Bora for a week or two!” he glowed, sensing the risk-reward to playing with Doc was totally worth it.

It remains to be seen if he will end up actually streaming with the two-time and if Twitch’s stance has changed. Notably, back in August, Doc revealed he knows the reason for his ban and is actually suing the platform because of it.

In any case, if Cloakzy does stream with Doc and doesn’t get banned, it’s going to raise a lot more questions than answers, especially with Twitch’s rules so clear on the subject.