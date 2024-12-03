Cleveland Browns perform Kai Cenat-themed celebration after interception

The Cleveland Browns performed a celebration inspired by a game from Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 after getting an interception.

During the December 2 game against the Denver Broncos, the Cleveland Browns defense notched their third interception of the season. Known for their choreographed celebrations, the team drew inspiration from Twitch star Kai Cenat for their latest routine.

The defense recreated Cenat’s ‘Noodle Hitting Game’ from his month-long Mafiathon 2 stream. In the end zone, Greg Newsome II sat while his teammates danced behind him, and cornerback Mike Ford Jr., using a towel as a makeshift “pool noodle,” playfully smacked Newsome on the head.

On November 30, Cenat concluded his marathon ‘Mafiathon 2’ stream, where he streamed non-stop throughout the month, with a staggering 700,000 subscribers, setting a new record on Twitch.

At some point during the stream, he teamed up with comedian Druski and playfully hit Kevin Hart, who was seated wearing a football helmet, with a pool noodle. Cenat himself was also smacked in the head with a noodle by Chris Brown, a guest whose invitation drew criticism from some fans.

Many fans flocked to X to share their reactions after the Browns performed the Cenat-themed celebration. “Kai has become so popular that even the players recognize it,” one user wrote.

“W’s mafiathon crossing over again to the NFL we love to see it,” another said. “Kai really got the power to influence the world and he’s only 22!” someone else added.

Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 was dominating Twitch throughout November, drawing hundreds of thousands of viewers daily with its nonstop lineup of celebrity guests, like Kodak Black, Snoop Dogg, and more.

The subathon propelled him to break records, making him the first Twitch streamer to surpass 500,000 subscribers. He also made history at the Streamer Awards with a record-breaking five nominations, including Best Marathon Stream.