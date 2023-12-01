Cleaner shocks internet after showing “oysters” and “mushrooms” growing in dishwasher

A cleaner has left the internet in a state of shock after revealing what appeared to be “oysters” and “mushrooms” growing inside a dishwasher.

The invention of the dishwasher in 1850 has undoubtedly been a game changer, saving countless hours of scrubbing in exchange for the simple task of stacking up the handy appliance.

However, dishwashers still require regular cleaning to ensure bits of food, grease, undissolved detergent, and water minerals don’t build up inside.

Article continues after ad

Now, a cleaner has shown horrified viewers just what happens when this important step is missed.

Taking to her TikTok account ‘cleanlikeapro’, Kate revealed her client’s dishwasher filter to show what looked to her like “oysters” and “mushrooms” inside.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve never seen anything quite as funky as this,” she said. “Oysters mixed with perhaps some kind of mushroom? The smell was very interesting as well.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Having never come across anything like this before, Kate layered up with two pairs of gloves and managed to get the dishwasher looking “brand new”. Despite the “sparkling” result, Kate recommended in her caption that viewers “Run, don’t walk to go clean your dishwasher!”

Article continues after ad

TikTok: cleanlikeapro The dishwasher’s build-up has seemingly started to ‘grow’.

Her message was evidently impactful, with the video disgusting many viewers. One person even commented, “Just throw away the dishwasher at that point.”

Another said, “I was eating mango Yoghurt with chia seeds, totally put off now. I feel the need to deep clean my entire house [oh my God].”

Article continues after ad

With that said, be sure to clean your dishwasher regularly and check out all the latest entertainment news on our page here.