Classify shocks OpTic fan trying to make it to CDL Champs with heartwarming gesture

Alec Mullins . 11 minutes ago

Classify is best known for his social media antics, but in a kind gesture he’s making an OpTic fan’s dream come true by taking care of his trip CDL Champs.

Even before he was a member of Mr. Beast’s YouTube crew or pulling off unbelievable tricks on the entire internet, Classify was a huge name in the world of gaming social media thanks to his outrageous tweets and over-the-top personality.

This time around though, he’s making waves not out of silliness but out of kindness as he’s opened up his wallet to make a Call of Duty esports fan’s dream of attending the biggest tournament of the year come true.

Classify is sending an OpTic Texas fan to CDL Champs on his own dime

A fan known as Wraith launched a small campaign for the OpTic organization to fly him out for Champs by bringing a sign with his request on it to Major 4 and hoped to elevate the idea on Twitter by tagging the appropriate parties.

“Please fly me out to Champs or help me get there….I would do anything possible to make it there to see you guys play,” he pleaded.

It didn’t take long for other people to take notice as the tweet quickly gained some traction thanks to other fans gathering around the cause.

From there, things didn’t even really have time to get off the ground before Classify stepped in to take care of the situation and bring the short-lived idea to a successful end.

“DM me your info, I got your flight round trip. Everyone should enjoy events.” the social media star said.

Major 4 isn’t over yet but Wraith’s big day is already rapidly approaching as Champs will kickoff on August 4 at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.