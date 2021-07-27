Clash of Creators football event raises huge amount for charity with big stars involved

The Clash of Creators football event brought together top creators from YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok in the UK, to lace up their boots, compete head-to-head, and raise a whole bunch of cash in the process.

Dexerto headed down to the event on July 25, for the culmination of the games.

In total four teams full of creators took part, and one of the squads was even coached by former England number 1 David James. YouTubers including JaackMaate, Morgz, Spencer FC, Josh Pieters, and even TikTok sensation Ollie Ball took part. But, the real focus of the day was to raise money for Mind, a mental health charity.

“We’re doing this for Mind, we’ve raised so much money for Mind,” said Callum Glanville, Co-Founder and Owner of Clash Of Creators. “I’ve been through the hardest year or my entire life and to be able to bring this together at Aveley FC and for everybody to have a great time. It’s been absolutely incredible and I’m so thankful for what everyone has done.

We spent the day at Aveley F.C. for the @clash_creators' first ever Charity Football Tournament. 3️⃣ amazing games played

💰 Over $15,000 donated to @MindCharity pic.twitter.com/lgemqhpsNM — Dexerto (@Dexerto) July 26, 2021

“To any of you youngsters out there, I’m only 17 years old, if you want something, if you’ve got a dream, go for it, man. No one’s stopping you from doing things, get in contact with the right people, tomorrow’s never guaranteed but on September 20, 2020, I lost my Dad within the click of a finger.

“Tomorrow’s never guaranteed so get up and go for it. That’s why mental health is so important, you never know what someone else is going through.”

In the end, perhaps due to some expert coaching from David James, his side won the whole thing. Presenting the trophy were Minecraft stars Jack Manifold and Tubbo.

At the outset, the event had targeted £10,000 raised, but smashed this goal, hitting £12,754 at the time of writing. You can still donate too, by visiting the Tiltify campaign page.

Now it remains to be seen if the Clash of Creators will be back for another year in the future.