Chrisean Rock arrested at courthouse after supporting Blueface at his hearing

Chrisean Rock looked surprised as she was escorted by two officers from a courthouse on Monday, June 10.

After showing up at a courthouse in San Fernando Valley, rapper Chrisean Rock, 24, was arrested on a felony fugitive warrant.

The rapper was there with her infant son, Jonathan Jamall Porter Jr., to support her on and off again boyfriend, Blueface, 27.

Chrisean was handcuffed as soon as she entered the premises and was escorted by two Los Angeles police officers who were already there waiting for her on the chance that she’d show up.

During her arrest, she can be heard saying “It’s cool, I got my people looking into it.”

She also asked the reporter who was filming her if they’d be recording her the whole time she was in handcuffs and calmly noted that the whole ordeal was “nasty.”

Chrisean’s arrest warrant was issued due to drug charges she received in 2022 in Oklahoma. The charges include possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

She is now being held without bail and could potentially be extradited to Oklahoma, as her arrest occurred in California where Blueface is serving his six-month sentence for a 2021 assault.

In March, Chrisean told fans in an Instagram live that she had no intentions of turning herself in, as she wanted to stay home with her son, Jamal Jr.

Despite having Jamal Jr. in her possession when she entered the courthouse, Chrisean was seen leaving without him, and it is unknown at this time if he will remain in the custody of his grandmother, Charla Malone.

Though the rapper continues to show her support for Blueface, saying that they’ll be together when he’s out of jail, his other baby mother, Jaidyn Alexis, was present at the courthouse and could very well cause drama for the couple after his release.

Jaidyn and Blueface share two children and he also helped her launch her rap career, as she signed with Columbia Records in October 2023.

