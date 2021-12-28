Chris Weidman demands Jake Paul fight Anderson Silva instead of UFC fighters

MMA legend Chris Weidman is calling on Jake Paul to stop challenging UFC fighters and instead take on Brazilian Anderson Silva.

With Jake Paul’s KO victory over Tyron Woodley in their December rematch, The Problem Child has been trying to secure fights with UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

However, with the two under contract with the UFC, the top MMA organization is unlikely to allow either possible opponent to duke it out in the boxing ring with Paul.

Now, Chris Weidman is telling Jake Paul to stop trying to pick fights with the UFC’s talent and instead turn his attention to one of the best no longer with the org – Anderson Silva.

Chris Weidman weighs in on Jake Paul

During his ‘Won’t Back Down’ podcast, Weidman said that while he would “love” to fight Jake Paul, he doesn’t believe he would have any chance against anyone in his own size, but noted there is one opponent Jake should eye.

“I would love to see him fight Anderson Silva,” Weidman said. “I mean, he’s calling out all these fighters on UFC contracts – none of these are really going to happen at this point. UFC would have to get behind it.”

According to Weidman, unless the fights would draw in $500 million, such as when Conor McGregor fought Floyd Mayweather, the UFC would never go for it and if they did, they would want to split it.

“He’s wasting time talking about Nate Diaz and Masvidal and whoever. Just a waste of time to all of them. But that’s how he’s amping himself up,” Weidman blasted.

“Anderson Silva is not under contract, he’s a professional boxer, he’s been looking great – he just beat a world champion, and they’re around the same weight.”

There’s still no indication on who Jake will be taking on next, but it will be interesting to see if a possible bout against The Spider is in the cards sometime in 2022 or if the UFC can work something out with the YouTuber.