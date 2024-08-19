Chris Chan arrest footage shows confused police as fans surround hotel room

Newly released bodycam footage from Chris Chan’s 2021 arrest has revealed that the police present were confused by her internet popularity.

Back in August 2021, Sonichu creator Christine Chandler was arrested in Virginia on charges involving sexual assault against her mother.

She spent almost two years in custody before being released in March 2023, and has occasionally uploaded to YouTube and Twitter/X in the months since. Chris hit out against the sexual assault claims in October 2023, maintaining her innocence in a YouTube video.

On August 17, 2024, YouTuber Explore With Us uploaded never-before-seen bodycam footage from the arresting officer, showing their confusion as fans surrounded the hotel she was staying at.

YouTube: sensitive soci3ty

Police quickly put the internet personality in handcuffs after she opened the door, and just minutes later noticed two men staring at them from the nearby gas station.

The officer asked Chan if she recognized them, and she made it clear that she didn’t. “I would say question them because I am famous and infamous on the internet so they may be video recording,” she said.

After they finally began walking Chris out to the police cruiser, the onlookers got closer to the hotel room, which prompted a reaction from the influencer.

“Yeah, those are trolls, they are following me from the internet!” she said. “See, followers.”

Shocked and confused, the officers expressed their thoughts with Chan as they got down to the car.

“I wasn’t convinced that those were like, internet fans, but that confirms it,” said the cop. “…They’re everywhere. I can’t believe it, we’re surrounded. This is the most wild call for service I’ve ever been on.”

Footage also shows Chris talking to the officer driving, explaining the various universes and topics surrounding her viral Sonichu graphic novels.

She mentioned her “interdimensional” polyamorous marriage with her husband, Magi-Chan Sonichu, as well as the Pokemon Mewtwo.

This isn’t the first time Explore With Us has been the first to upload bodycam footage from an influencer’s arrest.

Back in July 2023, they uploaded a video showing the interaction that police had with TikToker DigitalPrincxss after her son was found wandering the streets unattended.