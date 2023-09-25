Chris Brown sued for $2M after failing to open two Popeyes restaurants

Chris Brown’s fans are shocked to hear he is being sued for $2 million — but why is the R&B singer in a newfound legal battle?

R&B artist Chris Brown has made waves in the industry since he was 15 when he signed with Jive Records. Over the years, he went on to release 10 studio albums, some of which became multi-platinum.

However, Brown isn’t just a singer, he’s also a renowned performer who has iconic dance moves as well as an established actor, having been in multiple movies like ‘Stomp the Yard’ and ‘Madea’s Witness Protection.’

Though he’s kept his reputation fairly clean since the 2009 domestic violence incident with Rihanna, Brown is currently being sued for taking out a $2 million loan to open two Popeyes restaurants.

After fans heard of his lawsuit, they have been left to wonder just how much chicken one person could possibly eat, jokingly taking to social media to troll the ‘Under the Influence’ singer.

Instagram: chrisbrownofficial Chris Brown has owed the bank over $1M since 2018.

Chris Brown has owed the bank for his Popeyes loan since 2018

As of February 17th of this year, Chris Brown and multiple other investors owe the bank over $2 million.

Allegedly, Brown and a few others took a loan from City National Bank to open at least two Popeyes restaurants and failed to do so.

CNB is now seeking to retrieve their $2 million loan as well as taxes and interest, totaling a staggering $2,140,901.74.

Instagram: popeyes Chris Brown never opened the two Popeyes restaurants he initially took a $2M loan out for.

Though the lawsuit from CNB was intended for the state of Georgia, as that is where the loan was taken from, the bank was able to recently file their lawsuit in Los Angeles, California due to Brown currently residing there.

Also, Brown may have taken out the loan with multiple partners, but he, himself, owes CNB at least $1,314,367.40. It is reported that the Bank had been trying to get their money back from Brown and his affiliates since 2018.

After Brown’s fans heard about the lawsuit against him, most took light of the situation, as one fan jokingly commented, “How much chicken do you have to be eating to get them to give you a loan?”

While others included comments like, “Ain’t no way in hell Chris brown is stealing from Popeyes… I done seen it all folks,” as well as, “He went to Popeyes and said ‘Put it on my tab.’”

One fan even blamed Brown’s representatives for the poorly made deal, saying, “Nothing to see here. He took out two loans to purchase two Popeye’s locations. His accountants or attorneys didn’t do their jobs. Clearly.”

Brown has yet to comment on the large loan he took to open two Popeyes restaurants, however, he just released a new song called ‘How We Roll’ with Ciara, letting fans know that he’s still in the game and dropping heat.