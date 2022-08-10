Chinese Twitch streamer’s mom warns her about copying Amouranth’s bikini streams

A Chinese Twitch streamer wanted to see her mom’s reaction after showing her one of Amouranth’s broadcasts – and she was completely against the idea of bikini streams.

Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is the top female streamer in the world, beating out the likes of Pokimane and Valkyrae in terms of hours watched, and is showing no signs of stopping anytime soon.

On her journey to success, Amouranth’s controversial content resulted in several Twitch bans in addition to helping pioneer the controversial hot tub meta.

When Twitch streamer ‘cc979’ decided to show her mom an Amouranth broadcast over dinner, things didn’t exactly go over too well.

Mom warns daughter against streaming like Amouranth

After pulling up an Amouranth stream on her phone and waiting for it to buffer, cc979 showed her mother the broadcast – and she was not a big fan.

Shortly after laying eyes on the bikini streamer, cc979’s mom shielded her eyes and dismissed the content.

“Don’t show me and never tell me,” the streamer’s mom told her daughter about potentially copying Amouranth’s style. “Don’t let me know.”

Unfortunately for cc979, her mom started believing that her daughter would actually start streaming like that, commenting how “If you’re not going to do it, then why are you showing me?”

“She thinks I’m going to do it now. Sh*t,” she grumbled.

It’s worth noting, however, that the streamer didn’t tell her mom that Amouranth is making around $100,000 a month from Twitch. Still, it’s clear that parents are quite protective of their children and would sometimes rather not know everything about their streaming careers.