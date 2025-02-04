Chinese influencer spends $140K to become an “android” and shocks rural villagers

A Chinese streamer who paid over $140K to become an “android” returned to her home village and left the community stunned by her transformation.

It’s only 2025 and we’re already beginning to see Cyberpunk 2077-style enhancements with one content creator spending big bucks on her humanoid look.

30-year-old Douyin streamer ‘Dalaotian’ has taken the app by storm with her incredible robot-like features.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, the creator, who resembles an anime character, boasts a robotic-looking body, artificial face, and short wig.

According to Dalaotian, her face and breasts alone cost over $140,000 USD, quite a commitment to her content and her devotion absolutely shocked folks from her hometown.

“Android” influencer goes viral visiting her small village

In a video posted to Douyin, the creator returned to her village in the country’s Sichuan province and residents were left stunned by what they were witnessing.

As Dalaotian walked through the village, many onlookers couldn’t help but reach out and touch her, wanting to see if she was actually real.

Others bombarded the “robot” with hard-hitting questions such as, “what’s your job” and “how much do you earn a month?”

The robotic influencer couldn’t help but laugh and break character when one woman asked if she had a boyfriend and introduced a man to her.

The video absolutely blew up on the platform, receiving over 750k likes from viewers on the Chinese social media app.

In another viral clip, Dalaotian washed dishes while behaving in a completely robotic state while hanging out with her family for the first time.

Amusingly, this isn’t the first time a creator has spent a ton of money to undergo a body transformation. Notably, a YouTuber in Japan went viral after spending $14,000 on a hyper-realistic dog outfit and has since opened up a zoo where visitors can become animals themselves.