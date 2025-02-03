Chinese dog training streamer slammed after dog dies on live broadcast

Popular dog training streamer Pan Hong was publicly slammed by a lauded Taiwan actress after an internet-famous pup died in his care during a bath.

Pan Hong, also known as ‘Pan Hong Loves Playing with Dogs,’ boasts over 16 million followers on Chinese social media platform Douyin, where fans tune in to watch him train, bathe, and interact with dogs.

However, the influencer is now facing extreme backlash from famous figures and regular netizens alike following a distressing February live stream.

As reported by the South China Morning Post, Pan was bathing an elderly Alaskan Malamute named Aite, a popular pup on his channel.

SCMP, Pan Hong Loves Playing with Dogs Aite, the beloved Alaskan malamute who died during Pan Hong’s livestream.

The beloved ‘star dog’ was getting scrubbed up when he began struggling against Pan in the tub, trying to get free.

In response, the trainer muzzled the dog’s mouth with zip ties, causing Aite to become visibly distressed, seemingly unable to breathe. Pan then slapped the dog, which went motionless.

Fans instantly clocked the pup’s physical condition and sounded off in the chat — but Pan went on with the bath and then turned off the broadcast.

Pan Hong apologizes after dog dies during stream

It was later learned that Aite had died, prompting viewers to slam Pan for his treatment of the dog in his care.

The streamer gave an apology to fans but claimed that Aite hadn’t died due to his actions, instead attributing his death to “old age and pre-existing heart problems.”

“The blame is on me, so if you want to criticize, direct it at me. To all of Aite’s fans and its original owner, I sincerely apologize. Aite’s life has come to an end, and I will personally handle all follow-up matters privately.”

Pan Hong Loves Playing with Dogs Pan Hong has issued an apology after a dog died during one of his broadcasts.

The incident went viral, even sparking a response from famous Taiwan actress Joe Chen Chiao-en, who dubbed the incident a “murder” in her post about Pan.

“The shock and anger have left me heartbroken all night. I hope those who abuse animals will die in a way a thousand times worse than the animals they hurt. Rest in peace, little dog.”

This isn’t the first time a streamer has faced backlash over a dog’s death. In February 2023, a Twitch streamer was banned from the site for running over a dog while she was distracted by her phone.