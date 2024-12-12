Chill Guy creator strikes deal for crypto coin despite promises to DMCA unauthorized tokens

The creator of the viral ‘Chill Guy’ character has struck a deal with the makers of the $CHILLGUY token, despite previously promising to DMCA any unlicensed for-profit materials.

In September 2024, a simple drawing of an anthropomorphic animal character started going viral on social media. The drawing was illustrated by X user ‘PhillipBanksss’ in 2023, who described the character as “a chill guy that lowkey doesn’t give a f*ck.”

A year later, Banks’ post took over the internet like wildfire and continues to be one of the top memes months later (that’s like a million years by internet standards).

It wasn’t long before netizens started making their own creations with the ‘Chill Guy’ character and selling them online — something that Banks wasn’t happy about, especially after a crypto coin arose in the market called $CHILLGUY.

“Just putting it out there, Chill Guy has been copyrighted,” Banks wrote in a post on November 20, 2024. “Like, legally. I’ll be issuing takedowns on for-profit related things over the next few days.”

He went on to explain that he didn’t care if brand accounts used Chill Guy for a trend or meme, but wasn’t a fan of “unauthorized merchandise or sh*tcoins” using his character.

‘Chill Guy’ creator strikes deal with crypto token

However, mere weeks later, it seems that Banks has changed his tune. In a post published on December 12, the progenitor of the famous meme says that he struck a deal with the minds behind $CHILLGUY.

“Some members of [the] $CHILLGUY token reached out to me and we had a long discussion,” he explained. “They have been really supportive and nice, and we reached an agreement.

“I’ve decided to provide licensing and IP rights to the $CHILLGUY token and team.”

However, this only applies to this specific token. According to Banks, all other crypto tokens using his copyrighted materials will receive DMCA takedowns for copyright infringement.

Banks’ post has received mixed reactions, with some praising the artist for “getting his bag,” while others predict that the $CHILLGUY token will soon be investigated by renowned crypto sleuth Coffeezilla.

Banks has made sure to cash in on his characters’ viral fame, even creating a licensed ‘Chill Guy’ plushie that fans can take home to the tune of $30.

This is just the latest meme to take over social media after the ‘Superman’ trend got popular on TikTok, prompting teachers to warn parents that it could cause injuries.