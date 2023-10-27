Chick-fil-A release fan-favorite recipe from 77 years ago: Lemon Meringue Pie

Fans of Chick-fil-A can now recreate one of their favorite forgotten menu items, as the brand releases the recipe, for the iconic Lemon Meringue Pie.

As with any fast food chain, customers are often left to lament the removal of their favorite items. We’ve seen this countless times with other brands, like the Chicken Tenders released by McDonald’s, or the 7-Layer Burrito by Taco Bell.

Fans might have even forgotten about some of the biggest classics, like Pizza Hut’s Triple Decker Pizza. However, no discontinued food item has been such a huge part of public consciousness since Chick-fil-A’s Lemon Meringue Pie.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This pie was a part of the original Chick-fil-A menu when it was first released in 1946, made completely from scratch. As the brand’s website states, “It was originally prepared by Cathy himself and only two pie makers have followed in his footsteps in the restaurant’s 70-year history”.

It wasn’t until 2012, however, that this item was firmly removed from the menu. This sparked huge public demand for the pie, leading to the creation of a Facebook group aptly named ‘Bring Back the Lemon Meringue Pie to Chick-fil-A’. Here fans deliver updates regarding the item, or simply reminisce about their favorite dessert.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to grab a slice of Chick-fil-A’s Lemon Meringue Pie

Since its discontinuation, some people might be surprised to discover that there is, in fact, one establishment that still serves the Lemon Meringue Pie.

Chick-fil-A

This location is The Dwarf House in Atlanta. This was the first restaurant established by Cathy, where he sold his very first chicken sandwich.

If fans aren’t in the area, however, the brand have decided to release their age-old recipe online. It shows how to make the famous graham cracker pie crust, as well as the lemon filling, and the meringue topping.

Article continues after ad

You can check the recipe for the Lemon Meringue Pie here on their website.