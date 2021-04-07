Chess Grandmaster Eric Hansen accuses Hikaru of striking Chessbrah YouTube channel - Dexerto

Popular chess streamer and Grandmaster Eric Hansen, the main host of Chessbrah, has accused fellow content creator and chess master Hikaru Nakamura of striking his YouTube channel, leaving him on the edge of being banned from the platform.

Hikaru is one of the biggest names in chess, a high-level player who has also built up a huge online following with his Twitch channel. He joined TSM in August. He’s by far the most popular chess streamer on the platform, but this has also brought with it some controversy in the past.

This includes some drama with sisters Alexandra and Andrea Botez, with whom he was upset about streaming in the ‘Just Chatting’ section of Twitch, rather than ‘Chess’.

Hansen is a streamer we picked out as someone to keep an eye out for in 2021, and by all accounts he’s seeing a fair amount of growth this year. That could all be scarpered, however, if his accusations against Hikaru are true.

Shortly before finishing off his stream on Tuesday, April 6, Hansen revealed that Hikaru had been striking his channel.

“I just can’t play,” he told his stream after losing a match. “Hikaru’s channel is striking our videos. One more and our channel gets deleted.”

Adding that he “just got an email from YouTube,” Eric says that he has to go and sort that out, especially if it means the potential loss of the channel entirely.

Fans on Reddit believe that the latest video to have been struck was after Hansen beat Hikaru. The copyright claim was made by Bent Pixels Select, who work with TSM and therefore Hikaru.

This is evidenced by the YouTube upload, which now shows only a screen containing the copyright claim.

Of course, losing his whole YouTube channel would be a huge blow to Hansen and the wider Chessbrah crew.

Hikaru has not yet commented or responded to the claims. Dexerto has reached out to Bent Pixels for comment.