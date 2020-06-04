Chase Hudson responds to backlash from TikTok fans for not speaking out

TikTok star Chase ‘lilhuddy’ Hudson has spoken out on Twitter to defend himself after fans accused him of staying silent on Black Lives Matter.

Earlier this week, some fans accused lilhuddy of staying quiet on the ongoing protests happening across the US and the world, supposedly failing to use his platform to inform his followers.

"Chase Hudson been real quiet," one fan wrote in a now-viral tweet, a sentiment that was echoed by many others.

Chase Hudson been real quiet ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💔💔💔 — syd (@punker_irl) May 30, 2020

On Monday, YouTuber Taylor Caniff slammed lilhuddy for his lack of posts. He criticized Hudson for not speaking out “for the people risking their freedom”.

SPEAK UP, OR IM CALLING OUT YOUR LEGS @xlilhuddy YOUR 2 MILES AWAY FROM THIS PROTEST COME SPEAK UP IF YOU CARE. pic.twitter.com/zb7Tsfw8WB — Taylor Caniff (@taylorcaniff) June 2, 2020

Chase Hudson responds to criticism

On Wednesday, June 3, Chase Hudson expressed solidarity with the movement on Twitter and defended his decisions not to post.

He wrote: “For absolute clarity, the only reason I took a beat before posting about the historical situation unfolding our country was out of pure respect for George Floyd and his family.

“The last thing I wanted to do was disrespect his ultimate sacrifice by commenting before I had a chance to educate myself about the situation and make absolutely sure I knew how to best honor him and his legacy.

“Make no mistake I stand with George Floyd, his family, Black Lives Matter, and all those that have suffered at the hand of racial injustice! While I will never pretend to fully understand the scope of the problem, George Floyd’s death has drastically opened my eyes to the fact that not only do I have a lot to learn and grow from, but also need to be a consistent part of the solution.”

He ended by saying “I love you all and thank you for growing with me”, after pointing to a link on all of his social media accounts to a hub for the Black Lives Matter cause with ways to help.

Other members of the Hype House, including Tony and Ondrea Lopez, were seen attending protests in Los Angeles, and filmed themselves taking part on TikTok.

Their former housemate Charli D’Amelio made a TikTok addressing the movement stating “As a person who has been given the platform to be an influencer… I have a job to inform people on the racial inequalities in the world right now.”