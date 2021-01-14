Charly Jordan responds after outrage for allegedly lip-syncing racial slur

TikTok star and model Charly Jordan has come under fire after eagle-eyed critics claimed she lip-synced song lyrics that included a racial slur during a recent video — but Jordan is adamant that she did not mouth the offensive word.

Charly Jordan is a hugely popular influencer across multiple platforms, boasting over 4.8 million followers on TikTok, 4 million on Instagram and a whopping 238,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Despite her relatively positive content — which normally focuses on her day-to-day lifestyle, fitness routines and photoshoots — it seems that Jordan has landed herself in hot water after uploading a TikTok that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video, which was uploaded on January 13, featured Jordan and fellow influencer ‘sjbleau’ dancing to the newly released song “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat. (Side note — it’s a bop.)

It’s not their dance moves that critics are taking issue with, though; instead, many viewers are accusing Jordan of lip-syncing a racial slur that pops up during the song.

“She said the n word,” one commenter claimed. “She mouthed it.”

“Looked like she said it to me…” another chimed in.

Charly, however, has vehemently denied mouthing the word, as told by her replies in the comments of her TikTok.

“For everyone commenting, I was very aware of the lyrics ahead of time and and didn’t say it, but the way I’m lip-syncing, it looks like it in the video,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry to anyone who is confused, but just to clarify, before making this dance I was aware of it and would never say it,” she added.

Despite her explanation, critics still aren’t convinced that she didn’t say the offensive term in question, with many accusing her of simply backtracking after being caught red-handed.

“So you knew the lyrics, lip-synced it, rewatched it, and decided to post this vid,” one user replied.

“Girl, this isn’t your word to say,” another commented.

It doesn’t look like Charly is taking the video down in spite of the criticism, which continues to mount in wake of its publication a day ago.