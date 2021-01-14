Logo
Entertainment

Charly Jordan responds after outrage for allegedly lip-syncing racial slur

Published: 14/Jan/2021 19:38

by Virginia Glaze
Charly Jordan responds to backlash over allegedly mouthing racial slur
YouTube: Charly Jordan

Share

TikTok

TikTok star and model Charly Jordan has come under fire after eagle-eyed critics claimed she lip-synced song lyrics that included a racial slur during a recent video — but Jordan is adamant that she did not mouth the offensive word.

Charly Jordan is a hugely popular influencer across multiple platforms, boasting over 4.8 million followers on TikTok, 4 million on Instagram and a whopping 238,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

Despite her relatively positive content — which normally focuses on her day-to-day lifestyle, fitness routines and photoshoots — it seems that Jordan has landed herself in hot water after uploading a TikTok that went viral for all the wrong reasons.

The video, which was uploaded on January 13, featured Jordan and fellow influencer ‘sjbleau’ dancing to the newly released song “Best Friend” by Saweetie and Doja Cat. (Side note — it’s a bop.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ❀ CHARLY JORDAN ❀ (@charlyjordan)

It’s not their dance moves that critics are taking issue with, though; instead, many viewers are accusing Jordan of lip-syncing a racial slur that pops up during the song.

“She said the n word,” one commenter claimed. “She mouthed it.”

“Looked like she said it to me…” another chimed in.

@charlyjordanTHAT THANG WAS THANGIN @sjbleau ##mybestfriend♬ Best Friend (feat. Doja Cat) – Saweetie

Charly, however, has vehemently denied mouthing the word, as told by her replies in the comments of her TikTok.

“For everyone commenting, I was very aware of the lyrics ahead of time and and didn’t say it, but the way I’m lip-syncing, it looks like it in the video,” she wrote.

“I’m sorry to anyone who is confused, but just to clarify, before making this dance I was aware of it and would never say it,” she added.

Charly Jordan denies mouthing a racial slur during a TikTok video.

Despite her explanation, critics still aren’t convinced that she didn’t say the offensive term in question, with many accusing her of simply backtracking after being caught red-handed.

“So you knew the lyrics, lip-synced it, rewatched it, and decided to post this vid,” one user replied.

“Girl, this isn’t your word to say,” another commented.

It doesn’t look like Charly is taking the video down in spite of the criticism, which continues to mount in wake of its publication a day ago.

Entertainment

Joe Rogan explains why he’s worried about social media censorship

Published: 14/Jan/2021 17:50

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Joe Rogan

Share

Joe Rogan

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan delved into the hot topic of internet censorship in his JRE podcast, and revealed why he’s worried about the power some social media companies have.

Censorship has been at the forefront of discussion lately, as the US President was suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other sites. While some people applauded the decisions made by these companies, Joe Rogan doesn’t share their optimism.

“Authoritarianism in this country is like… there’s a lot of people that like it because it silences their opponents,” he said while speaking to his guest, Yannis Pappas.

The former Fear Factor host and UFC commentator brought up rival social media applications being shut down or taken off Google and Apple’s stores for allegedly “spreading hate.”

Joe Rogan on internet censorship
YouTube/Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan thinks censorship will just escalate.

“What percentage is spreading hate? What are the numbers? Is this wise that we shut down all discourse that you disagree with?” he rhetorically asked. “Like, it’s not good if someone gets on there and they’re talking about violence against individuals or they’re spreading racist ideas or whatever the f**k they’re doing that disturbs people. You’re right. That’s not good.”

So, even though Rogan agreed that some speech is problematic, he doesn’t feel censorship is the right solution and it sets a “weird” precedent.

“It sets a precedent where the people that are in power can decide that something is ‘wrong speak,’ something is bad and that you can just eliminate it completely,” he added. “And then when things like that happen, they keep going. They don’t just stop at things that we can all agree are terrible. They go to things that maybe you don’t think are terrible, but other people do. And then they keep going further.”

Preventing censorship has been quite the big deal for Joe Rogan, especially once the host decided to move the JRE show to Spotify.

Back when the host first announced the move, he made clear to fans that the show would remain “exactly the same” and that Spotify wouldn’t have any creative control – something many of Rogan’s supporters were worried about.