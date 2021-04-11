Charly Jordan and Tayler Holder continue vicious "Instagram Stories war" - Dexerto

Charly Jordan has hit out at ex-boyfriend Tayler Holder after discourse around their breakup being in his new reality show continues.

Responding to Tayler’s claims that she was being “emotional” and was already aware of what was going to be aired, she said on Instagram that Holder was “invalidating” her emotions, and that while she was aware that the breakup would be covered in the show, she wasn’t aware that the footage in question would be “Tayler crying in a corner while the camera crew told all his friends to go and support him.”

She claims that following the airing of the episode, she started to receive hate, and so she called Tayler and asked him to clarify on Instagram that the break up was mutual. However, she said that Holder refused to do this, and added that he “wasn’t being a good friend to her.” She also accused Tayler of not respecting her wishes to keep the breakup private.

Responding to this latest story, Holder accused Charly of “lying on [his] name” and implored her to call him. “I’m 23, you’re 22 and we’re having a f*cking Instagram story war,” he said. He also suggested that her allegation of him refusing to defend her publicly was false.

Jordan then added more clarifications to claims she was offered money to appear on the show herself, wherein she said “no amount of money” would be enough for her to be on a reality show, and that she is disappointed that she has to “sign a contract and pay money to be respected by one of her friends.”

Saying that the breakup was a “dark time” in her life, she mentioned how “nobody wants to ask or consider” why she doesn’t want to be on the reality show. She also called the situation wherein Holder was able to share his side of the story on the reality show “unfair.”

How did this drama start?

This comes after following the first episode of Holder’s new reality show being aired on Instagram, wherein he talks about his recent break up with Charly, she shared a tearful Instagram story announcing that she would be taking a break from social media “for [her] own mental health.”

Although Holder later claimed on his own Instagram that she turned down numerous requests to appear on the show, Jordan maintained that she was “unaware of what that show was going to be” and was “very shocked when it was released.”

Why did Tayler Holder and Charly Jordan break up?

When the two announced their break up in a YouTube video, they emphasised that they still “love and support each other” and made it clear that there was no bad blood between the two. When discussing the breakup in the video, Charly said: “And it’s not because anything bad happened. It’s just, we’re both living super different lives right now.”

At the time, the two said that they wanted to remain friends. However, they have since unfollowed each other. As the fallout of their breakup continues to be broadcast on social media, it looks like any reunion chances between the two are scuppered.