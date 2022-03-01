Charlie Puth explains how Mariah Carey kept him from releasing Light Switch

Popular musician Charlie Puth has revealed how Mariah Carey played a part in delaying the release of ‘Light Switch,’ a song he promoted on TikTok for several months until it was released.

Just like Lil Nas X and Olivia Rodrigo before him, Charlie Puth has taken over TikTok with a constant flow of videos doing various trends and promoting his music to over 15 million followers.

Charlie began teasing his new single, Light Switch, in September 2021 on TikTok, and quickly began receiving millions requests that he release the track as soon as possible. However, he continued to take his time, teasing the song more and more up to its release.

Thanks to an interview with Audacy Check In and fellow TikToker Bruontheradio, we now know why it took so long for the song to release – and that Mariah Carey had a part in its delay.

Charlie Puth explains how Mariah Carey delayed Light Switch

During the interview with Bru, the two TikTok stars talked about how Charlie took several months to release the long-awaited Light Switch.

Bru asked: “For a song like Light Switch, you teased it for so long, we’re talking like five months here. Isn’t it frustrating to hold onto a banger [song]?”

Puth went on to explain that it was, in fact, incredibly frustrating because he didn’t want to mess up the release of the song.

Charlie said: “How dare I put it out during Mariah Carey’s December month, so we couldn’t do that. [The record label] and I talked about releasing it in November, but it just seemed like it was too soon.”

(Topic starts at 2:20 in the video)

In regards to Mariah Carey’s “December Month,” Charlie is referencing how the famous singer is known for her cover of “All I Want for Christmas,” which many fans consider being the ‘theme song’ of the holiday.

Many fans believed the wait for Light Switch and constant teasers on TikTok was just part of Puth’s marketing technique, but it seems that the musician genuinely didn’t feel it was ready to release.

The song was finally made available on January 20, 2022, and is the first single from his upcoming album: Charlie.